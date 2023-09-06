Silverdale market dips

There was a yarding of 283 head at Silverdale sale on Wednesday.
Agents reported the market saw a large decline as dry weather, abundance of cattle and high grain prices push the cattle market down.
Cows, bulls and bullocks saw a drop of 20-30c on last week's market.
Heavy feeder steers also fell by 50-60c due to feedlots not attending.
The same trend followed with the weaner and restocker cattle.
Roxborough Ag sold Angus heavy cows for 220c or $1201. Overton Nominees sold Droughtmaster cows for 203c or $1047.
Charbray medium cows from The Hollow Station sold for 196c or $951. PW Webster & Sons sold Charbray bulls for 179c or $1612. They also sold Charbray yearling mickeys for 189c or $620 and Charbray weaner heifers for 177c or $432.
J O'Connell sold Brahman heavy heifers for 230c or $1242. Brangus light feeder steers from K & M Reid sold for 250c or $757. Normanby Pastoral Co sold Brangus grain assist steers for 280c or $1157.
Nineta Livestock sold Charbray feeder heifers for 227c or $806. L,R & T Ledger sold Charbray weaner steers for 250c or $550.
