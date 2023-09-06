Black Diamond Speckle Park stud's investment in world leading genetics was enough to entice first time Dalby Brahman breeders to purchase the top bull at their second annual Northern Impact Speckle Park bull sale on Wednesday.
Selling in a volatile cattle market, it was a tough day at the office for the Van der Drift family's Victorian-based Speckle Park stud at Macorna, which brought up 32 bulls to the Emerald Ag-Grow selling complex for 11 to sell on the day to commercial buyers in central and southern Queensland.
Overall, the stud achieved a clearance of 34 per cent and a sale average of $5818, down by $6412 on the 2022 sale result.
First bull to enter the ring, Black Diamond P207 Secret Admirer S1600 made first impact, selling under the hammer for the sale high of $10,000 to new Dalby clients, Andrew Reilly and Yen Yen of Reilly Pastoral Co, Wongalea.
The 24-month-old son of Black Diamond 61Y Poster Boy P207 and out of Kahleatha Heart Braker H19 was one of the Van der Drifts featured Speckle bulls from the sale who ranked in the top five per cent for eye muscle area and top 10pc for 200, 400 day and carcase weight.
The sire-prospect tipped the scales at 786 kilograms, with scans boasting 118 square centimetres for EMA, as well as P8 and rib fat depths of 10mm and 8mm, IMF percentage of 5.8 and 90pc semen motility.
Buyer Andrew Reilly said this was their first time investing in Black Diamond genetics.
They run a 200-head Brahman cross commercial operation at Wongalea at Dalby, where they cross their cattle with Charolais, Droughtmaster and Bazadaise genetics.
This was their first Speckle Park bull purchase.
Mr Reilly said the an Van der Drifts were known for breeding "world best genetics" and they were excited to give their cattle a go.
"We were looking to bring confirmation into our Brahman cross herd using Speckle Park genetics and we have been following the Van der Drift family's world best genetics for some time," Mr Reilly said.
Reilly Pastoral Co secured three bulls to average $7000.
Mr Relly said one bull will run with heifers while two of the bulls will go into their Brahman cross herd.
"We decided to bring Speckle Park genetics into our herd because we find that they're soft cattle and I think one day the breed will rival the quality of Angus cattle," he said.
"They're not yet well know for their carcase quality."
David and Sarah Birchmore, Kiriwina Station at Winton were volume buyers on the day, taking home five bulls via Elite Livestock Auctions to average $5000.
