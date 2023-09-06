First time vendors Peter and Sharon Seawright from Injune had a debut to remember at the Heartland Santa Gertrudis sale at Roma on Wednesday.
Their bull Jazmaree Sir Gary sold under the hammer for the sale high of $14,000 to Lance Baker, Woodmillar stud, Gayndah.
Mr Baker selected the 26-month-old S bull for stud duties on his temperament and breed characteristics plus to introduce new bloodlines to his breeding herd.
He was from a multiple sire listing and out of Jazmaree 1193.
The Seawrights were delighted to top the sale in what was a tough market.
Overall 46 from 71 bulls sold to average $7326.
Spring Creek Theodore T606 from AJ and AM Doering, Crooble, NSW, was passed in at $14,000 but sold post sale for $20,000 to Mark Basley, Riverina Wool, Moama, NSW.
Last year's sale averaged $11,719 for all 57 bulls with a $51,000 top.
Selling agents: PJ Holland with Innes Fahey as guest auctioneer.
Full report to come.
