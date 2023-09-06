Toogoolawah is fast becoming a breeding grown for subchamber winners with the newest Rural Ambassador and Showgirl finalists for 2024 coming from the region.
Following judging on the weekend, Michayla Cowley was named the Brisbane Valley & West Moreton Showgirl winner, while Steph Laycock, also representing Toogoolawah Show Society, was the Rural Ambassador winner.
Ms Cowley is currently studying a dual degree in agribusiness and agricultural science with an agronomy major at the University of Queensland.
While the 18-year-old is only in her second semester of her first year, she hopes to work in the cotton industry focusing on soil consultancy.
She is the first finalist named to contest the state final at next year's Ekka, having attended this year's announcement dinner where fellow Toogoolawah Showgirl Olivia Harrison was named runner up.
"I did get a lot of encouragement to actually stand up and do it (Showgirl)," she said.
"It's something I've always looked at. I'm looking forward to the networking and being able to talk with like minded girls in the same industry; that's pretty special."
Ms Laycock is no stranger to the pages of QCL as member of the High Country Droughtmasters team.
The 25-year-old graduated from UQ with a dual degree in agribusinesses and sustainable agriculture majoring in livestock and poultry production.
She loves putting together a show team and exhibiting at local and regional shows.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.