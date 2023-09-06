Queensland Country Life
Brisbane Valley & West Moreton Showgirl and Rural Ambassador named

Lucy Kinbacher
By Lucy Kinbacher
September 6 2023 - 12:00pm
Michayla Cowley was named the Brisbane Valley & West Moreton Showgirl winner, while Steph Laycock was the Rural Ambassador winner. Picture: Annette Eggleston
Toogoolawah is fast becoming a breeding grown for subchamber winners with the newest Rural Ambassador and Showgirl finalists for 2024 coming from the region.

Editor - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

