New millet cover crop configuration making the most of moisture

A self-described 'moisture farmer', Darling Downs grower Jamie Grant has always been concerned with conserving every drop of rain.
And with just 130mm of rain falling from the start of December to August, making the most of water is more important than ever. He'd normally receive at least three times that amount.
Jamie, along with wife Susie and son Charlie, farms 1800ha across farms Kielli and Wyalong near Jimbour.
Growing 100 per cent dryland cotton and no winter crop, they use a mixture of techniques to reduce runoff and evaporation and boost infiltration, including controlled traffic, minimum tillage and cover cropping.
"When we get our moisture, then we decide what we're going to do," Mr Grant said.
"Rather than harvest rainfall in a ring tank and pump it to the paddock, we've been continually trying to improve how we capture it in the soil.
"It's about using a variety of methods to reduce soil compaction and preserve moisture."
Mr Grant has been growing French millet as a cover crop for quite some time, and just recently changed the layout.
For 17 years he grew French millet as a summer cover crop on half the cropped area, until 2021 when he sowed the whole farm to millet and cotton in alternate bays.
He hopes the change will lead to further gains.
The millet is planted in October then sprayed out six weeks later at about a metre high before the plants set seed. The stalks fall over to create a mulch cover.
"It's an opposing rotation within a field," Mr Grant said.
"The cotton's on 3m rows with a 1.5m strip of millet down the middle and next year the cover crop and the cotton will swap over.
"The ground cover stops the rain drop impact - the sealing of the ground and running off. The heavy rain will go in where it lands.
"The cover protects the moisture from the wind and sun and stores it there."
Rather than aim for big yields some years and modest ones in others, the grower aims for an average of nine bales per hectare every year.
The Grants regularly open Kielli to growers, researchers and engineers from Australia and overseas, and Jamie regularly shares his knowledge with the cotton community.
On Monday, he invited a busload of university students from across Australia to learn about cotton growing as part of the 5th biennial Australian Cotton Research Conference, held in Toowoomba.
The students had plenty of questions about the farm's two SwarmFarm robots, which now handle all of the weed spraying on the property.
Mr Grant said the robots cut their herbicide use, reduced soil compaction and freed up the workers.
"We've reduced our use of herbicide dramatically with the robots and instead of forcing staff to do a monotonous task like spraying, they can be fixing machines or improving their skills. Everyone benefits," Mr Grant said.
"The robots stick to a set speed of 10km/hr, only spray during appropriate conditions, and don't get fatigued."
Looking to the season ahead, Mr Grant says he will plant the whole operation to cotton in November.
While it is unseasonably dry now, he's hoping the summer storms will see the crop through.
