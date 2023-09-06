A total of 2417 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
A highlight of the sale was a run of 219 Angus weaner heifers offered by JS Grazing, Double J, Injune.
Watkins and Co owner/auctioneer Brad Neven said JS Grazing sent a run of weaner heifers to the sale each year.
"The Shaw family from Injune are probably one of the best commercial cattle breeders in Queensland," Mr Neven said.
"Their heifers are very keenly sought after, so even in a very tough market like we're seeing now, the Shaw heifers made about three times the average of local weaner heifers."
The heifers, from Millah Murrah bulls, were 12 months old, weighed an average of 340kg and topped at $1900/head, to average $1518/hd.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 222c/kg and averaged 162c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 320c and averaged 275c, steers 280-330kg reached 298c and averaged 277c, and steers 330-400kg reached 298c and averaged 255c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 284c and averaged 250c.
Bangor Cattle Co Pty Ltd, Bangor, Mungallala, sold Charolais steers to 304c, reaching $827 to average $741.
DJ Burey, Torwood, Mungallala, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 298c, reaching $1040 to average $778.
Lynne Denton, Lorne Downs, Augathella, sold Shorthorn cross steers to 298c, reaching $899 to average $795.
RW and MJ Rowbotham, Bomar, Roma, sold Angus steers to 286c, reaching $1040 to average $1040.
Douglas Grazing Pty Ltd, St George, sold Angus cross steers to 284c, reaching $1233 to average $1114.
S Wraight, Westmore, Roma, sold Black Simmental steers to 270c, reaching $567 to average $567. The Black Simmental heifers sold to 184c, reaching $370 to average $370.
B Baker NPP, Glenmorgan, sold Brangus cross steers to 268c, reaching $863 to average $749. The Brangus cross cows sold to 160c, reaching $886 to average $819.
Bass Cattle Co, Muldoon, Mungallala, sold Charolais cross steers to 250c, reaching $1499 to average $1281.
Dart Pastoral Co., Bannockburn Station, Torrens Creek, sold Charolais cross steers to 275c, reaching $1281 to average $1005. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 246c, reaching $944 to average $716.
CJ Melcer, Sorries, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 240c, reaching $1505 to average $1505.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 198c and averaged 140c, heifers 200-280kg topped at 198c and averaged 173c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 232c, averaging 172c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 246c, averaging 196c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 232c, averaging 185c.
LJ and LG Crosby, Glen Olive, Miles, sold Angus cross heifers to 242c, reaching $841 to average $779.
Skew Qld Pty Ltd, Ravenscourt, Charleville, sold Charolais heifers to 232c, reaching $1514 to average $976.
Cows 330-400kg reached 151c and averaged 101c, cows 400-500kg topped at 190c, averaging 164c, cows 500-600kg topped at 217c, averaging 186c, and cows over 600kg topped at 175c, averaging 166c.
Athelstane Pastoral Co., Athelstane Station, Winton, sold Charbray cows to 217c, reaching $1198 to average $1188.
