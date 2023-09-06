Growers in Central Queensland look set to harvest an above average chickpea crop this season, despite experiencing a warmer winter.
The Garside family of Coolabah run a 4858 hectare integrated cattle and cropping enterprise north of Capella.
Owned by Bruce and Lyn Garside and managed by their children and their families, Hayden, Candice, Drew, and Jade, the family have 405ha of chickpeas in this season.
Drew Garside said the crop was expected to produce an average, to above average yield if the weather continued to be favourable for them.
"We're pretty pleased with this season's chickpea crop and while we haven't got it in the bank yet, it's a pretty safe crop to grow in Central Queensland," Mr Garside told Queensland Country Life.
"You can sow the chickpea seed down deep when it comes to planting time so the moisture doesn't have to be optimal."
The dryland crop was planted in the first week of May into heavy wheat stubble, using the Kyabra chickpea variety.
The Garsides used 52kg of seed per ha and planted the seed six inches deep in 500mm row spacing.
"We've had 40mm shower of rain in early July and it helped the cover crop kick along," he said.
"Chickpea seem to be proving itself as a crop that can really grow in our area.
"The crop was planted into heavy wheat stubble and I think that's one of the key reasons that it is such a good crop this year because with that heavy wheat stubble, you're just able to retain that moisture for so much longer.
"I'm really amazed at how well chickpea does suit our climate and that's probably a reason I do want to grow more of the chickpea in our crop rotation."
Seasonally, Mr Garside said there hadn't been any out of the ordinary challenges in terms of rain, frost, or high heat.
"The crop only received a single pesticide spray in-crop," he said.
"This year's crop will out yield the double cropped peas from last year."
The crop is expected to be desiccated in next few weeks, then harvested in late September or early October.
The Garsides also planted 225ha of buster radish and triticale as their cover crop this season.
"In the last three years, we've put in a cover crop with radish and triticale and it's got a dual purpose of being a fodder crop for the cattle because we basically spray the radishes out before they go to head and graze the triticale," Mr Garside said.
