First-time Alpha buyers David and Leigh-Ann Cox topped the inaugural Queensland sale put on by Ardrossan Angus at Barcaldine on Tuesday.
The Cox family, based at Mt Surprise, 60km south east of Alpha, purchased both the top and second-top bulls for their breeding operation.
They outlaid $11,500 for Ardrossan Marlon Brando S570 to put with their Simmental and Brangus heifers, saying they were specifically looking for heifer bulls at the sale.
"He was the pick of the bulls for us," Ms Cox said. "We did like the way he looked but we liked his low birthweight too."
According to the TransTasman Angus cattle evaluation for August 2023, his birthweight EBV was plus 3.6 while his 600 day weight gain was plus 99, and his scrotal circumference was 41cm.
The Cox family outlaid $9000 for Ardrossan Momentous S102, who had similar birthweight and weight gain statistics, and a scrotal circumference of 40cm.
"We were looking at this sale because it's so close to us, and Angus-cross progeny sell so well to the feeder market," Ms Cox said.
They helped the south east NSW stud to an Angus average of $6625 for the 28 bulls sold of the 39 offered, or a clearance of 72 per cent.
The 10 Ultrablack bulls were not as sought after, with three sold for an average of $6000.
It resulted in an overall average of $6548 and a clearance of 63pc.
Stud principal Rob Bulle said they'd been selling privately in Queensland for 30 years, and had Angus cows running at Kenya at Muttaburra.
"We were happy to meet the market here today," he said.
The $8000 sale of one of the bulls, Ardrossan Stockmarket S92 was donated to the Ben Chandler Family Fund, and purchased by Winton's Clarrie Hermann.
Mr Hermann is a repeat buyer and selected eight bulls in all for his operation at Tuesday's sale.
His representative, Richard Simpson said their bulls suited Mr Hermann's country.
"We were after a particular type today, bulls with a thick body and a slick coat," he said.
The sale tied in with the 40th anniversary of the Westech field days.
