Queensland Country Life
Home/News

NSW Angus stud Ardrossan holds inaugural bull sale in Queensland

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
September 6 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Purchaser Leigh-Ann Cox, Alpha, Ardrossan Angus's Rob Bulle, and Elders agents Scott Taylor and Tim Salter.
Purchaser Leigh-Ann Cox, Alpha, Ardrossan Angus's Rob Bulle, and Elders agents Scott Taylor and Tim Salter.

First-time Alpha buyers David and Leigh-Ann Cox topped the inaugural Queensland sale put on by Ardrossan Angus at Barcaldine on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.