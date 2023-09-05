It was repeat clientele that underpinned a solid clearance at Monday's Jarrah Genetics bull sale, conducted by Sam and Sarah Becker.
The Jarrah Red bulls topped at $20,000 and the Hereford bulls sold to $15,000 for a bottom line average of $7704 at Monday's Annual Jarrah Genetics Sale, Banana.
In a breakdown of the offering 27 Jarrah Red set a $9185 average while 34 Hereford bulls sold for a $6529 medium. The strength and the extent of return as well as new clientele from across Queensland remains a huge feature of the fixture.
The 23.5 month old top seller was Jarrah Red S544, who sold for $20,000, to repeat clients with semen retained by Jarrah for in herd use.
The Jarrah Red 8286 son, tipped the scales at 756kg, and scanned 136 square centimeters for eye muscle area.
A further three Jarrah Reds sold to $18,000, two of which were purchased by volume buyers of the day, Penna and Sons, Kangaroo Hills Station, Ingham, who secured seven bulls in total for an average of $11,000.
Other volume buyers of note were Steve and Lizzie Burnett, Kalang Pastoral Company, Clermont, who secured four bulls for an average price of $9250.
Baranga Grazing, Moura, No. 27 Pastoral Co, Richmond and Driscoll and Sons Pastoral, Moura each secured three Jarrah Red bulls.
The top selling Hereford bull was Jarrah Endure S304, purchased by repeat buyers, Marland and Mendez family, Elsewhere, Bungadoo through AuctionsPlus.
The 24.5 month old sired by US semen import, NJW 79Z Z311 Endure 173D weighed 906 kilograms, scanned 16mm and 13mm for rib and rump fat and 127 square centimeters for EMA.
The top priced yearling Hereford bull was Jarrah Robert Redford T012, selling for $9000 to Doug and Amanda Burnett, Archuo Ag Pty Ltd, Clermont.
The 16-month-old sire featured EBV data in the top five per cent of the Hereford breed for gestation length, 200 and 400 day weights, as well as EMA and IMF.
Windy Hills Grazing, Pomegrante, Dululu were the volume buyers of the Hereford fixture securing seven bulls, topping at $13,000 for an average price of $7000.
Appleton Cattle Co, Islay Plains, Alpha purchased five Herefords for on average $7000 to top at $10,000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.