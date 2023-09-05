Queensland Country Life
Jarrah Genetics bull sale tops at $20,000

By Kent Ward
Updated September 6 2023 - 6:55am, first published September 5 2023 - 6:00pm
Jarrah Endure S304 with Matt Bishop, Hourn & Bishop, and vendor, Sarah Becker, Jarrah Genetics, Banana. Picture: Kent Ward
It was repeat clientele that underpinned a solid clearance at Monday's Jarrah Genetics bull sale, conducted by Sam and Sarah Becker.

