The Adams family of Dangarfield Cattle Co continued this season's Santa Gertrudis sale success at their 35th annual sale on Tuesday, held on-property at Kingswood, Taroom.
Overall, the stud sold all 49 bulls, achieving a clearance of 100 per cent, sale average of $13,163 and gross of $645,000.
In a further breakdown, 37 stud Santa Gertrudis bulls sold to average $14,405, topping at $34,000, while 12 herd Santa Gertrudis bulls averaged $8583, reaching a top price of $18,000.
It was lot 4, Dangarfield Funky Thang, who commanded top honours on the day, selling for $34,000 to the Rockingham Santa Gertrudis stud, based at Condoblin, New South Wales.
The 24-month-old polled son of Dangarfield Curio, out of Dangarfield 9182, weighed in at 860 kilograms, with an EMA of 132 square centimetres, IMF of 5.5 per cent, scrotal circumference of 39 centimetres, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 10 and seven millimetres, respectively.
The Rockingham stud team said the sale topper "ticks all the boxes" and was selected due to his "perfect temperament and dark red coat."
"He will go on to breed quality cattle for all markets," they said.
Having collected semen from the top sire already for in-herd use, Dangarfield stud principal Ben Adams said it was difficult letting such a good bull go, but he was glad to see him going to a good home.
"He's a beautiful-natured bull, dark cherry red and ticks basically all of the boxes for us," he said.
"We've kept semen and we'll use him pretty heavily over these next twelve months, I think.
"I'm very glad he's gone off to a good home with the Hague family, so we're looking forward to seeing how he goes down there."
Overall, Mr Adams described the results as "a good, honest sale".
"There was a bull there for every budget, and to sell the lot is always a relief," he said.
Volume buyers on the day included the Webster family, Taroom, who took home five bulls averaging $6000, and BC North, Cloncurry, who selected three bulls, also at an average price of $6000.
A significant number of bulls sold to the local south west and Downs regions, as well as into Central and North-West Queensland, and south to New South Wales.
