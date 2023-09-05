Queensland Country Life
Dangarfield Funky Thang the freshest bull on offer at Adams family's annual sale

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
September 6 2023 - 6:00am
Dangarfield Funky Thang with buyers Jed and Stacey Passlow, Nutrien agent Lachie Darr and Dangarfield's Ben Adams. Picture: Clare Adcock
Dangarfield Funky Thang with buyers Jed and Stacey Passlow, Nutrien agent Lachie Darr and Dangarfield's Ben Adams. Picture: Clare Adcock

The Adams family of Dangarfield Cattle Co continued this season's Santa Gertrudis sale success at their 35th annual sale on Tuesday, held on-property at Kingswood, Taroom.

