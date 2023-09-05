It was commercial cattlemen who threw their weight behind the quality line-up Hereford bulls offered by Robyn, Tom and Alec Nixon at the Devon Court on-property sale near Drillham on Tuesday.
In all, 23 from 33 Hereford bulls sold under the hammer for a top price of $18,000, to average $7339. That average was later adjusted post sale when a further three bulls sold to record a new sale average of $7538.
Stud principal Tom NIxon said he believed this was the best line of bulls they had offered in recent years.
"The bulls speak for themselves and we are very proud to offer them," he said.
Although this year's sale result was back on the 2022 high result of 32 bulls selling for a top price of $40,000, to average $11,935,
Mr Nixon said it was good to see it was all commercial operators operating ranging from Boulia in the north to northern Victoria in the south.
The sale topper at $18,000 was Devon Court Endure S083 (AI) (P), a son of NJW Endure 173 (IMP US) from Devon Court Begonia L182.
He was bought on-line by Ross Dawson, Spottswood, Moura.
Mr Dawson finished with two bulls to average $14,000.
Repeat buyers, Dale and Kelsey Neilsen, Two Rivers, Boulia, paid to $12,000 for their top bull.
In all, when they finished shopping they finished with four bulls to average $8250.
The Neilsens were new buyers at Devon Court last year, as they were looking for the ideal breed to crossbred over their Charbray breeding herd.
Mr Neilsen said that they were not only looking to soften their cattle, but to look for other markets apart from the live export market.
"We have been successful with this cross so far and sold our weaners through the Blackall saleyards," he said.
"They were highly sought after by Parraway Pastoral and other high profile backgrounders.
"We feel we have found a suitable market to aim for, and the Hereford bulls have done very well on our Boulia country - we will be back again next year."
The Neilsens paid particular praise to the placid nature and temperament of the Devon Court bulls.
"It is not often that you can do a bull walk through the pens like you can here - they are a credit to Tom," Mr Neilsen said.
Don Turner, MItta Valley, Victoria made the long trek to Devon Court and finished with six bulls.
He bought two for himself for an average of $6000, and as he too, is a livestock agent for Cocoran and Parker, Wodonga, he selected four for Bowler Station, also of Mitta Valley and paid an average of $7200.
He said both he and Bolwer Station had used southern-bred bulls that were stacked with Devon Court breeding some time ago.
"These bulls produced some high performing females which we attributed to the Devon Court bloodlines within their breeding, so we thought it was time to invest in more more genetics to give us a lift."
Agents Nutrien, GDL and Elite Livestock Auctions
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.