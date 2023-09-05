It was a successful day for the Red Mile, Jamally, Annabranch and Valleyview Santa Gertrudis studs on Tuesday, as they cleared 94 per cent of the draft at their annual Dawson Valley Santa Sale in Taroom.
Overall, the four studs combined to sell 49 of 52 bulls to a sale average of $9326, reaching a top of $18,000.
Top price honours were achieved by Luke and Carly Baker of Annabranch, Wandoan, when they sold lot 14, Annabranch Turn N Burn T80 for $18,000 to Juandah Aggregation.
The 23-month-old polled scurred son of Glenn Oaks Quartermaine Q74, out of Annabranch L39, weighed in at 958 kilograms with an EMA of 134 square centimetres, an IMF of 5.5 per cent, scrotal circumference of 47 centimetres, P8 and rib fat measurements of 12 and 8 millimetres, respectively, and scanning 81 per cent in the morphology.
Annabranch stud principal Luke Baker said they were very pleased with the sale result on the day, and grateful for the continued buyer support, particularly during a tougher season.
"It was a tremendous result considering the current seasonal and market conditions that we're in," he said.
"It's a testament to the bulls and the article that we're producing.
"There was a lot of repeat buyers, and new buyers as well. Bulls went to Glenmorgan, Eidsvold, Rolleston, Moura, and a lot of bulls staying locally, which is always good to see. I thought it was a great result."
Speaking on his top-priced bull, Mr Baker said he had impressed him and he was grateful that the buyers also saw his value.
"I definitely had him picked as one of our best bull, for sure," he said.
"Just that Carcase is pretty hard to go past. He's a big volume, big capacity bull, and it was good to see him make the money that he deserved to make."
Top X agent Jay Pearce, who was bidding on behalf of the Juandah Aggregation team, said the sale-topper would go back over their commercial herd of Hereford females.
Mr Peace agreed that the bull's carcase qualities stood out amidst the very strong line-up on the day.
"The bull before him was good too, but he just had a bit more carcase and depth to him to breed those feeder cattle, and they're [Juandah Aggregation] breeding commercial cattle, so that's why they picked him," he said.
"I thought it was a great result too and there was a lot of local buyers, and a lot of local support.
"It's a testament to the bulls that all of the vendors are producing, and the results show that.
"It's always going to be a bit tough this time of year but I thought they were pretty solid all the way through today."
The largest volume buyers on the day were the Webster family, Taroom, who took home six bulls at an average price of $5000, and North Burnett based Augustine Family Grazing, who purchased five bulls averaging $6600.
