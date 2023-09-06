It's been a tough six months for the Barcaldine community but its tenacity has come to the fore to enable it to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Westech, the field days inaugurated in 1983 to cater specifically for western Queensland.
Bob O'Brien returned to the presidency in the wake of a serious accident to local producer Ben Chandler, and said his committee had coped unbelievably with the roller coaster ride since then.
"We do have it down to a fine art though, and we work in well with the Barcaldine council on the showground site," he said.
A tent city, catering for 70 people in 50 tents, sprang up at the golf course, and plans are afoot to expand car parking for future events, according to Mr O'Brien.
The site is hosting 200 exhibitors this year, below the record of 300, and organisers say the lull in livestock markets has brought those areas back a little.
"It's a moving feast from year to year," Mr O'Brien said.
That was highlighted by Westech's founder and life member Ken Wilson, who reminded attendees that 40 years ago there was no such thing as laptops, mobile phones, or iPads, and committee had to go through the local telephone exchange to contact each other.
"Some things haven't changed though - the support from exhibitors and from the people of western Queensland," he said. "That's the magic formula we've been able to maintain."
