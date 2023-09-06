Easier market at Moreton

Queensland Country Life
Euro cross light weaner steers make 246c/$723 at Moreton

September 6 2023 - 10:00am
Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 375 head at Moreton on Tuesday.

