Easier market at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 375 head at Moreton on Tuesday.
All descriptions sold to an easier market, with dry weather restricting restocker competition.
A better yarding of cows came to hand and sold to easier market with restricted competition.
Euro cross light weaner steers from Warrigal Farms went through at 246.2c/kg with a result of $723/hd. Pecan Pastoral Co sold Charolais cross feeder heifers for 219.2c for a return of $801/hd.
Supplementary fed Charolais from B and M Schiewe returned 243.2c to realise $904/hd. Mt Whitestone Droughtmaster sold 4 tooth Droughtmaster pasture ox for 286.2c or $1552/hd.
P Mahony sold Charolais cross 8 tooth ox for 204.2c returning $1322/hd. Stanley River Grazing sold Droughtmaster medium cows to come in at 183.2c resulting in $978/hd. Simmental heavy cows from D Hodgson returned 189.2c or $1163/hd.
B and M Scheiwe also sold Charolais heavy cows at 179.2c for a return of $1478/hd. Medium Droughtmaster bulls from Gutzke Rural returned 192.2c with a result of $1287/hd. River Run Cattle Co sold heavy Charolais bulls at 166.2c to realise $1678/hd.
