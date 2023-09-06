More than 500 attendees gathered for the sixth running of Darling Downs Beef Battle last Thursday night at Rumours International in Toowoomba.
Nine of the region's best beef brands - Australian Country Choice, Grove Shorthorns, JBS, John Dee, Mort & Co, NH Foods, Rangers Valley, Stanbroke and Stockyard - went head-to-head, showcasing their brand and product to over 500 attendees.
Unlike previous years, this year saw two categories awarded - the People's Choice - as judged by the audience on the night, and Australia's Best Steak, as judged by an expert panel.
Established in 2017, the Darling Downs Beef Battle is an initiative of Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise (TSBE) Food Leaders.
TSBE CEO Greg Bowden said the competition was a fantastic celebration of Darling Downs Beef and a wonderful opportunity for industry to gather and acknowledge leading grain fed brands.
