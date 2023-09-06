Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Darling Downs Beef Battle 2023 gallery

September 7 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 500 attendees gathered for the sixth running of Darling Downs Beef Battle last Thursday night at Rumours International in Toowoomba.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.