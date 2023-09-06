Queensland Country Life
Light weight yearling steers sell to 308c/kg at Toowoomba

Updated September 6 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 2:00pm
Demand from restockers for light weight yearling steers
The number of cattle penned at Toowoomba on Monday remained close to the previous week's level at 212 head.

