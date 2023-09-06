Demand from restockers for light weight yearling steers

The number of cattle penned at Toowoomba on Monday remained close to the previous week's level at 212 head.
A fair panel of buyers was present, however one major feeder operator remains absent from the buying panel.
There was a wide variation in the quality of the young cattle and this also flowed on to the cow section.
Selected lines of light weight yearling steers to restockers experienced fair demand.
However most classes of yearling heifers followed the trend of other selling centres and sold to a much cheaper market.
Prices for the small number of cows varied according to the standard available.
Most of the young cattle sold to restockers.
Well bred light weight yearling steers made from 300c to 308c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed averaged 217c and made to 220c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to restockers and processors sold from 140c to 170c/kg. The medium weight yearling heifers sold from 124c to 198ckg.
The best of the heavy weight cows made to 188c to average 178c/kg. Light weight bulls to restockers averaged 208c and made to 218c/kg.
Cows and calves sold open auction made to $1380/unit.
