Queensland Country Life
Flinders Highway down to one lane after truck fire and acid spill

September 5 2023 - 12:30pm
Police remain on the scene of an accident involving a truck carrying sulphuric acid that caught on fire on the Flinders Highway, 50km east of Richmond.

