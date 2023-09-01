Repeat buyer were back at the Broadwater Angus sale with 26 of the 46 bulls sold to average $7500 and top at $14,000 on Friday afternoon.
It was Charles Carson, Bondoola, Goondiwindi who walked away with a bargain at the sale after purchasing Broadwater Wayfarer S55 by USA sire USA18996007 Ferguson Trailblazer 239E bred from a Lawson King Island cow, VLYN6502 Lawson KI Judd N6502.
Wayfarer S55 achieved top four per cent for 400 and 600 day growth and carcase weight improvement. He was in industry leader for intramuscular fat of +5.5 and at 24 months he recorded a daily gain of 3.3kg/day over the last 43 days.
Mr Carson was chasing a bull with data, low birth weight and a shorter gestation date for his commercial Angus herd that he runs at Bondoola, Goondiwindi.
He picked up two heifer bulls at the sale to average $10,000 and they will be put with a selection of heifers and cows.
The Carson family run around 250 cows and heifers to supply the feedlot market.
They are repeat buyers from last year and are pleased with the calves they already have on the ground.
They believed it was very good buying at the sale.
Pat and Sue Graham Killarney were looking for some good bulls and picked up a total of five bulls.
They run an Angus herd at Killarney in scrub country with Kikuya and clovers.
"If its a good year they will hold onto the weaners and if it a bit tough they will sell the weaners to the feedlot market," he said.
Agents: George & Fuhrmann and Auctions Plus.
