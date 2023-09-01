Queensland Country Life
Broadwater Angus achieves solid result

Jane Lowe
By Jane Lowe
Updated September 5 2023 - 12:05pm, first published September 1 2023 - 12:00pm
Ben Hammond, Elders Inglewood, Charles Carson, Bondoola, Goondiwindi and Warren Stiff Broadwater Angus with the top prices bull Broadwater Wayfarrer S55
Ben Hammond, Elders Inglewood, Charles Carson, Bondoola, Goondiwindi and Warren Stiff Broadwater Angus with the top prices bull Broadwater Wayfarrer S55

Repeat buyer were back at the Broadwater Angus sale with 26 of the 46 bulls sold to average $7500 and top at $14,000 on Friday afternoon.

