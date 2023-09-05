Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Buyers market at Belmont Red Association of Australia 2023 bull sale

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated September 5 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wahroonga RJS220205 first attracted the top price through the ring. Picture supplied.
Wahroonga RJS220205 first attracted the top price through the ring. Picture supplied.

It was arguably a buyers market at Monday's seventh annual Belmont Red Association of Australia bull sale held at CQLX in Gracemere, with this year's sale results reflecting the current cattle market and seasonal conditions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.