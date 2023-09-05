It was arguably a buyers market at Monday's seventh annual Belmont Red Association of Australia bull sale held at CQLX in Gracemere, with this year's sale results reflecting the current cattle market and seasonal conditions.
Overall, 20 bulls of 40 lots offered sold for a clearance of 50 per cent, achieving an average price of $7200, a decrease of $8081 from the 2022 sale result.
Prices hit a high of $20,000 twice for two Wahroonga Belmont Reds sires and the sale grossed more than $140,000 for the 40 bulls offered by the four studs.
It was Robert and Jane Sherry's Wahroonga two bulls that topped the sale, with the first bull to hit the $20,000 top price, Wahroonga RJS220205, knocked down to the Maynard family of 5 Star Senepoles, Jambin.
Sired by Seifert Belmonts 190229 and out of Wahroonga RJS170128, the 27-month-old homozgous polled bull weighed 636 kilograms and was stated as the Sherrys' 'favourite bull' heading into the sale.
"(Wahroonga 205) has every trait on the right side of the EBV graph," the sire's sale comments read.
"His dam was set in the herd having 5 calves but failed this year and has been culled. It is my intention to retain some semen from this bull for our own use."
Also attracting a top price of $20,000 on the day was the 27-month-old Wahroonga RJS220057, bought by Alan Stevenson, Spring Creek Pty Ltd, Springsure.
Weighing in at 624kg, the homozygous polled son of Wahroonga RJS200063 and Wahroonga RJS200060 scanned weights and scrotal size in the top 15pc, with days to calving in the top 30pc.
His self-replacing and terminal index values also placed him in the top 15pc of the breed.
R H Perrett Partnership, Rolleston, was the top volume buyer of the day, securing five bulls at an average price of $5600.
