Time running against northern crops

Crop outlooks are falling with the time for crop saving rains for northern farmers running short.
ABARES will release its September Crop Report this week, which is widely expected to show a further write down in Australia's winter crop production estimates amid the dry conditions in the country's northern cropping zones.
This includes Queensland and the northern half of New South Wales as well as Western Australia's Geraldton and much of the Kwinana zone, where winter crop yield expectations are in rapid decline.
Crop conditions across southern Queensland and northwestern New South Wales are now being compared to 2018 and 2019 when large areas were decimated by drought. While the extent of the drought may not be as uniform as it was then, large swaths of the northern winter crops may not be harvested without meaningful September rain.
Dry weather has also crippled a large area of Western Australia's wheat crop to the north and east of Perth. Crop conditions around Geraldton have plummeted in recent weeks as plants run out of soil moisture amid warming temperatures and months of below average rainfall. Farmers are reporting the situation as dire with poor yields at best.
Favourable crop conditions in southern New South Wales, Victoria, much of South Australia as well as the south of Western Australia are expected to limit the size of the production write downs, although these areas will also come under pressure if the dry weather continues through spring.
Private forecasters have been winding back crop national grain production estimates in recent weeks as crop conditions deteriorate with weather models offering no relief. ABARES is expected to lower its national wheat production estimate from the 26.1 million tonnes in June later this week.
Drought continues to put upwards pressure on the northern grain markets. ASX wheat futures traded up to $409 a tonne on Friday with a scarcity of sellers. Feed barley bids climbed to around $460 delivered into Darling Downs with new crop stockfeed wheat quoted at $470/t.
Australia's Ministry of Agriculture confirmed the dispatch of the first barley vessel to China since the tariffs were lifted on August 5. It's estimated that upwards of 1.2mt of Australian barley has been committed to China since the tariffs were lifted.
Traders are reporting Chinese importers are willing to buy more although exporters are cautious as production estimates fall.
