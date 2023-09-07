More than $45,000 was raised at an all-day event organised by Rural Women Unite RWU in Charters Towers on Saturday to support a mental health service for people in the bush.
The RWU Golden Triangle Agribusiness Ladies Day involved a range of activities and attracted a crowd of 430 women from throughout Queensland and even a few from NSW.
This year's event was held at the Charters Towers Jockey Club.
Money raised from the event will go to Virtual Psychologist, a mental health support service connecting rural and remote people with qualified mental health professionals.
Rural Women Unite is a not-for-profit committee that was formed in 2018 to promote awareness about mental health in the bush.
Event co-organiser Sal Bradford said guest speaker Jules Allen, an award-winning advocate and dynamic motivational speaker, wowed the crowd with her vulnerable story and got women talking about their own adversities.
Ms Bradford said the day was about rural women coming together to enjoy a day of laughs, good food, shopping, friendly faces and opening the lines of communication regarding mental health and to share their life's journey.
"This year was bigger and better than ever raising $45,530," she said.
"We had 15 pop-up market stalls in attendance. There was a multi-draw with prizes in excess of $10,000 up for grabs.
"But, it wouldn't be possible without the support of all our sponsors - businesses that donate to our multi-draw raffles and everyone who makes the day come together."
Ms Bradford said this year's theme was bright and beautiful and it was amazing to see so many gorgeous women showing up in vibrant outfits giving the day a feeling of happiness and joy.
If interested in supporting Rural Women Unite in 2024, go to https://www.facebook.com/p/Rural-Women-Unite-100062852327293/
