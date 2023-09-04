Commercial cattlemen from around the central west showcased the Lambert genetics they'd been purchasing, yarding almost 780 cattle for the Lambert infused feeder weaner sale on Monday.
Taking place before the Lambert bull sale in the afternoon, the yarding featured progeny of sires purchased earlier, and resulted in rates 20 to 30 per cent above current market prices.
Dedicated Blackall cattlemen Danny and Murray Allan, Erne, Blackall collected the major prizes with their Charbray and Simbrah cross pens, having the best pen of steers in both the 301-380kg and 381-580kg classes, and the champion pen of steers.
Their Charbray-cross steers sold for 312.2c/kg weighing 394kg to return $1232/hd.
Their winning pen of trade steers, the Simbrah-cross also sold for 312.2c/kg weighing 394kg to return $1231/hd.
They usually sell in the paddock straight to feedlots but said that as well as wanting to support the Bredhauer family, they'd taken the advice of agents that Monday's sale was the best place for their lightest four decks of steers to go at the time.
"Going on the prices here today, we'd have to agree with them," Danny Allan said.
Cattle sold to NSW at the end of April returned the brothers 490c/kg.
Lambert's Pat and Scott Bredhauer each thanked vendors for their support, along with buyers in attendance for the special sale.
"It was good buying this morning, with the quality that was yarded," Scott Bredhauer said.
GDL manager Jack Burgess agreed, saying that the market for steers was 20-30c dearer than the sale at Blackall last Thursday, while heifers were bringing similar money to 10c more, and quality was what made the difference.
The classes were judged by Simon Drury from Condamine feedlot, and he was one of the buyers, along with feedlots at Dalby and Goondiwindi, restockers at Barcaldine, Blackall and Tambo, and a backgrounder at Aramac.
Clayton and Mel Arnold, Gelebele, Muttaburra, took first and second place in the class for steers under 300kg, and also took home the prizes for heifers under 300kg.
This follows on from their win at the equivalent show and sale last year.
Their quality Charbray steers then sold for 302.2c/kg weighing 287kg to return $867/hd, while the winning pen of weaner heifers went for 206.2c/kg weighing 238kg to return $490/hd.
Dedicated Hereford breeders CA Hauff & Sons, The Springs, Blackall had the champion pen of heifers in the show and sale, selling them for 176.2c/kg weighing 444kg to return $782/hd.
Their feeder steers, which were the runners-up in the steers 381-520kg class, sold for 300.2c/kg weighing 509kg to return $1530/hd.
Tambo's CG Glover & Son, Prospect, won the champion pen of feeder heifers with their Hereford-cross entry, and sold them for 182.2c/kg weighing 346kg to return $631/hd.
The Campbell family from the Clarenden Cattle Co, Clarenden, Blackall sold Charbray-cross steers for 288.2c/kg weighing 450kg to return $1299/hd.
The Bredhauer family supported the sale with their own cattle, selling quality Hereford steers for 306.2c/kg weighing 470kg to return $1439/hd.
They also sold quality Charbray steers for 296.2c/kg weighing 276kg to return $820/hd.
Their Hereford heifers went for 191.2c/kg weighing 255kg to return $487/hd.
