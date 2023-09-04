Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Allan brothers take out main prizes at Lambert infused cattle sale

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated September 5 2023 - 9:48am, first published 8:00am
Murray and Danny Allan, Erne, Blackall with one of their winning EU-eligible Simbrah/Charbray-cross pens of steers. Picture: Sally Gall
Commercial cattlemen from around the central west showcased the Lambert genetics they'd been purchasing, yarding almost 780 cattle for the Lambert infused feeder weaner sale on Monday.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

