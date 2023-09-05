The McGuigan family of Cree Santa Gertrudis in Thangool held their 9th annual bull sale on Monday, September 4.
There were lots of faces in the crowd, with seasoned repeat buyers, new blood, and friendly spectators.
The sale saw was plenty of action in the stands, with a packed gallery.
Elders stud stock agent and auctioneer Randall Spann described the bidding as competitive and flowing, assisted by the work of the agents throughout.
It was a warm, dry overall - reaching tops of 29 degrees Celsius and minimal cloud cover in Thangool.
