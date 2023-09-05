Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Cree Santa Gertrudis bull sale 2023 photos

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
September 5 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The McGuigan family of Cree Santa Gertrudis in Thangool held their 9th annual bull sale on Monday, September 4.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.