The McGuigan family of Cree Santa Gertrudis in Thangool has defied the odds, breaking their stud record price for the third year in a row.
The McGuigan's achieved a new stud record top price of $54,000 of their 9th annual sale, clearing all 79 bulls, for an average of $11,968 per head and a gross of $948,000.
It's been a strong three years of record-breaking for the family, with the 2022 top price bull hitting $47,500, and the 2021 top price bull hitting $40,000.
Following the sale, Shaun McGuigan said he did not expect to break a stud record "in a year like this" considering the downward trend in the cattle market, but said the top price bull was his pick of the crop, being a very correct and tidy bull that, "had the full suite of performance".
Cree Jackaroo T042 (PS), was sold to first-time buyers Rick and Alice Greenup of Greenup Eidsvold Station in the Upper Burnett for stud duties.
The 21-month-old sire prospect was the son of Rosevale Jackaroo P316 (P) and out of Cree R019 (P).
The bull was sold as 3/4 share and full possession, with the McGuigan retraining 300 straws of semen from the bull for their own use in registered calves.
He tipped the scales at 544kg, scanned 125 square centimetres for eye muscle area, 14mm and 10mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fat, and 5.4pc for intramuscular fat. His scrotal circumference was 38cm.
Ken and Margaret Sorensen, Landsborough Santa Gertrudis stud, Winton, secured the second top-priced bull Cree Quicksilver T180 (P) for $32,500.
The biggest bulk buyer on the day was Juandah Aggregation, Taroom, purchasing a total of 14 bulls for a total of $194,000 for an average of $13,857.
Other volume buyers included new buyer Camm Ag Group, Charters Towers, purchasing a total of 12 bulls for a total of $98,000 for an average of $8166, and repeat buyer Campbell Pastoral Holding, Mitchell purchasing a total of 13 bulls for a total of $153,000 for an average of $11,769.
Read the full report in this week's Queensland Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.