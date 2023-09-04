Bulls will be trucked to new homes as far apart as Deniliquin in NSW, Boulia in far west Queensland and north to Prairie following the 12th annual Lambert Charbray and Hereford bull sale at Blackall on Monday.
New buyers joined long term clients to give the Bredhauer family a heartwarming result at the sale, including a top price of $21,000 and a sale average of $7377.
All 29 Charbray bulls went to new owners for an average of $7689, while 25 of the 29 Hereford bulls put up were sold for an average price of $6920, including one sold following the auction.
It was a Charbray bull that commanded the top price, knocked down to local buyers Phil and Susie Picone, trading as Western Head Grazing, for $21,000.
Acton S49, a leggy 24-month-old scurred bull, was the heaviest in the catalogue at 946kg.
His eye muscle area was 140 square centimetres, while his P8 and rib fat measurements were 11 and 9 millimetres respectively, and his intra-muscular fat score was 5.1 per cent.
Lambert stud principal Scott Bredhauer said the Picones had been impressed with the bull when looking over the draft some time ago.
"He was outstanding as a calf - always stretchy, a good doer, and a good temperament," Mr Bredhauer said. "He's a good example of the type of bull we and other people want, that ability to get around, and he was born off the back of a good season."
Mr Picone said he liked Bredhauer bulls because they were bred in the same country they had, which meant they'd stand up to dry conditions.
"He's big and soft with plenty of frame - we'll single join him to Charbray cows at Glanworth," he said.
Another long-term client, CA Hauff and Sons once again selected the top price Hereford bull in the sale, Lambert S199, sired by Granite Hill Pinnacle, paying $14,000.
Tony Hauff said they'd been impressed with the bull's parentage, noting that Pinnacle had been a Canberra Show champion, and said their purchase moved well and was well put together overall.
"He'll go in with our mature cows," he said.
"Lambert bulls acclimatise well and go ahead even while working.
"They turn out to be big growthy bulls, and we aim their progeny for the 400-500kg feeder market."
The Hereford sale topper was 722kg at 22 months, had an EMA of 128sq cm, IMF of 5.7, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 10 and 7mm.
Scott Bredhauer said they were very happy with the sale, which compared well with last year's, in which 30 Charbray bulls sold for an average of $9866, and 25 Hereford bulls for an average of $10,600, achieving an overall average of $10,703 and a 100 per cent clearance.
"Cattle prices have more than halved since then, and everyone's sceptical about how the season will pan out," he said. "I think this shows repeat clients know the job our bulls will do, especially when it dries off."
Western Head Grazing were far and away the volume buyer in the Charbray catalogue, buying 10 bulls, followed by JM Allan and Sons, Blackall, with four bulls.
Four bidders took home four Hereford bulls each - apart from CA Hauff and Sons, volume buyers were Thompson Business Trust at Dalby and Ewen Plains Grazing at Prairie.
Two of the Charbray bulls went to the Gallagher Cattle Co at Deniliquin, NSW.
