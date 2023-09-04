A number of repeat and volume buyers returned to the Emerald Ag-Grow selling complex on Monday September 4 for the 3rd annual 4 Ways Charolais and NK Brahmans bull sale.
Overall, 42 of 60 lots sold for a clearance of 70 per cent, achieving an average price of $7667.
First through the ring on the day was the Whitechurch family of 4 Ways Charolais, Havilah Park, Inverell, NSW, with their offering of 30 Charolais bulls.
Of those, 25 bulls sold to represent 83pc clearance, a sale top price of $22,000 and an average of $9200, down on their 2022's breed stud record average of $24,203.
At the conclusion of the sale, a further three Charolais bulls sold to average $6000, taking 4 Ways Charolais clearance rate to 98pc and average to $8857.
Kay Hills and Fiona Skinner of NK Brahman stud, Amaroo, Theodore, offered 30 Brahman bulls and sold 17, to average $5412, slightly down by $139 on 2022 sale result, with a top price of $9500.
The sale top price of $22,000 for Charolais bull 4 Ways CS54E was paid over the phone by Appleton Cattle Company, Charters Towers.
The homozygous polled son of Moongool Lunar Rise and out of Bettafield G85E, the 24-month-old sire prospect tipped the scales at 1025 kilograms and scanned 150 square centimetres for eye muscle area as well as 12mm and 8mm for rump and rib fat, respectively.
Measuring 45cm in the scrotum, he also scored 6.4 per cent for intramuscular fat.
Demand from the stands continued with second-top price reaching a high of $20,000 for 4 Ways CS86E.
The polled son of Moongool Lunar Rise and out of 4 Ways N2E was purchased by Beaufort Pastoral Co, Alpha.
The 22-month-old entered the ring at a whopping 1015kg with scans boasting 161 sq cm for EMA, rump and rib fat depths of 6mm and 5mm respectively, IMF percentage of 5.3 and measured 41cm in the scrotum.
BJ Hills took home NK 6702, the top-priced herd grey Brahman bull for the day, outlaying $9500.
The 24-month-old sire prospect is a son of NK 3682, with recorded scans of 140 sq cm for EMA, he had rump and rib fat depths of 7mm and 5mm respectively, IMF of 5.1pc, and measured a 36cm scrotal circumference.
Returning repeat customers Kotri Pastoral Company, Springsure, were the top volume buyers of the day, putting together a draft of eight bulls to average $5625.
Monday's live auction sale was conducted by Elders Studstock and it was also simulcast on Stock Live.
