Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Clearance rates across lamb, sheep and cattle sales improve on AuctionsPlus

September 6 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AuctionsPlus clearance rates improve
AuctionsPlus clearance rates improve

CATTLE

There was a significant improvement in clearance rates across lamb, sheep and cattle sales on AuctionsPlus last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.