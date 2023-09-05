AuctionsPlus clearance rates improve

There was a significant improvement in clearance rates across lamb, sheep and cattle sales on AuctionsPlus last week.
Cattle listings slipped 17 per cent to 7497 head, while clearance jumped 14 percentage points to 48pc. Young cattle prices continued to slide, which suggests that the improvement in clearance rate is due to widespread adjustments to reserve prices. The urgency of a successful sale has increased as drier conditions put pressure on carrying capacity.
Value over reserve increased substantially as well, assisted by a number of breeding stock lines outperforming expectations. September/October is the peak season for listings of NSM heifers and calves and NSM cows and calves after spring calving and before joining. These categories saw listings increase by 10-18pc and prices per head increase $346-$452.
Young cattle categories lost further ground last week as restocker demand remains subdued. Feedlot buyers were active on the heavier steer categories, securing 46pc of the 330-400kg steers and 56pc of the 400kg+ steers. If we look specifically at Angus cattle, 50pc of all steers sold online were secured by feedlot buyers.
Steers 200-280kg registered a smaller offering of 1102 head and averaged $756/head - down $60 from the previous week for a 69pc clearance. Prices ranged from 247 - 352c and averaged 307c/kg lwt.
From St George, two lines of a total 178 Angus/Angus/Santa steers aged six to nine months and weighing 246kg returned $810/head, or 330c/kg lwt.
Steers 330-400kg registered a smaller offering of 629 head and averaged $1098/head - down $54 for a 58pc clearance. Prices ranged from 243 - 335c and averaged 301c/kg lwt.
From Gundowring, VIC, a line of 22 Hereford/Hereford steers aged 11 to 12 months and weighing 356kg returned $1170/head, or 329c/kg lwt.
Heifers 200-280kg registered a smaller offering of 716 head and averaged $517/head - down $90 for a 72pc clearance. Prices ranged from 179 - 334c and averaged 224c/kg lwt.
From Holbrook, NSW, a line of 30 Angus/Angus heifers aged 11 to 12 months and weighing 261kg returned $630/head, or 241c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Hexham, VIC.
Heifers 330-400kg registered a larger offering of 587 head and averaged $929/head - down $9 for a 30pc clearance. Prices ranged from 220 - 324c and averaged 255c/kg lwt.
From Geranium, SA, a line of 24 Angus/Angus heifers aged 12 to 16 months and weighing 388kg returned $1118/head, or 288c/kg lwt.
Pregnancy tested in-calf heifers registered a smaller offering of 439 head and averaged $1126/head - up $56 for a 11pc clearance.
From Drumborg, SA, a line of 28 Angus/Angus heifers aged 18 to 24 months and weighing 465kg returned $1300/head.
NSM heifers and calves registered a larger offering of 252 head and averaged $1886/head - up $346 for a 50pc clearance.
From Cowra, NSW, a line of 31 Angus/Angus NSM heifers with calves at foot aged 24 to 25 months and weighing 493kg returned $2220/head, $420 over the reserve price.
Sheep and lamb listings increased 6pc last week, with 35,813 head offered. Clearance lifted to 58pc, driven by strong demand for new season lambs which made up the largest portion of offerings. Value over reserve was flat at $11 above set reserves.
Lamb listings made up 71pc of the total offering as new season lambs accounted for 20,337 head. The new season lamb offering was met with strong demand resulting in an 82pc clearance and averaged $6 over reserve.
New season lambs for August totalled 60,289 head which is the lowest throughput AuctionsPlus has recorded since 2016 and was 11,000 head behind last year and 120,000 head behind the record year of 2021.
Crossbred lamb listings dropped 37pc to see 6130 head offered. Prices ranged from $45 - $91 and averaged $59, falling $2 while demand was extremely strong seeing all lots find a buyer.
From Skipton, VIC, a line of 300 White Suffolk/Merino Mar/May '23 mixed sex lambs weighing 34kg returned $70/head, or 209c/kg.
Merino wether lamb listings surged by 116pc with 12,284 head, as demand kept up with the large supply seeing a 74pc clearance and prices increasing by $3 to average $41.
From Hay, NSW, a line of 400 Apr/May '23 Merino wether lambs weighing 36kg lwt returned $48/head, or 133c/kg and will travel to a buyer in Swan Hill, VIC.
Selective buying was present throughout the sheep market, with Merino ewe hoggets seeing a 33pc clearance and increasing in price by $97 to average $183/head.
From Woodchester, SA, a line of 285 Poll Merino ewes aged 17 to 18 months and weighing 63kg returned $232/head.
