Les and Leanne Lee of Leegra Cattle Fitting have been a constant around the show ring for the past 30 years or more, but are moving from show preparations to sale preparations.
Growing up in the Gypmpie district, Mr Lee cut his teeth showing cattle for John Mawhinney, of Kurrajong Braford stud.
"He was a great cattleman and the main instigator for me deciding that being a cattle fitter was all I ever wanted to do," he said.
Over the year's the Leegra Fitting team has travelled the show circuit with clients' cattle, starting at Cooyar and finishing at the Royal Queensland Show.
"We would also take in a western run out to Taroom and into the Central Highlands, and south to the Sydney Royal," he said.
"We also target any of the feature breed shows that would suit our clients' team."
Initially, showing cattle was a learning curve for Leanne whose show ring experience was with horses, as a hobby.
"We met at the Gympie Show and I soon had to swap the bridle and horses and learn the ropes as a professional cattle fitter, pretty quickly," she said.
After establishing their business, the couple took their first show team to Beef 94.
Mr Lee said in the years leading into Beef their show team numbers could expand to 80 head, but this year they had closed the books at 40 for Beef 24.
"In the none Beef years, we scale back to 30 to 40 head," he said.
Mr Lee said their work usually starts in early February when the show teams arrive and they start breaking them in to lead on the halter.
He said all the cattle fitters at the show get along really well, and were happy to give each other a helping hand.
"I really take my hat off to Stephen Hayward, as I have learned so much from him over the years," he said.
"He is truly a master professional at what he does with the huge teams in his care and what he has achieved.
"Steve has shown me an awful lot about working with stubborn cattle that just don't want to do what you want."
Mr Lee said among Stephen's trade secrets was to stay calm, and not get flustered, and keep the animal calm too.
"He has also taught me about the different feeding regimes to suit the different cattle breeds, as one diet does not suit all the various breeds," he said.
And while showing cattle for clients has been the backbone of their business over the years, they are finding there is more of a demand from seedstock producers to take on their sale preparations.
"We have always had a loyal show client base but we are now focusing on the sale preparation," he said.
As seedstock producers get more and more time poor, Les and Leanne Lee have found a new opportunity.
The couple has received strong inquiry, particularly from interstate breeders, who wish to sell into the Queensland market and need their cattle to acclimatise before.
"We find the NSW breeders are looking over the border particularly into central and northern Queensland for a market to infuse their genetics into the high Bos indicus content," Mr Lee told Queensland Country Life.
Currently Leegra Fitting Service has bookings to prepare bulls for 120 to 150 days, before they sell at auction.
A draft of 40 KO Angus stud, from Bathurst, NSW, walked off the trucked to Leegra last week, to be prepared for its inaugural sale at Springsure on October 10.
"We have Shorthorn bulls here on behalf of Ronell Park Shorthorns and Trojan Shorthorns from Lynhurst near Bathurst heading to the Monto All Breeds bull sale," he said.
"We don't just feed them but offer our clients the complete package from the vet checks and vaccinations, to the photography and videoing of the sale lots, fat and eye muscle scans and giving them lots of human interaction in preparation for sale day," Mr Lee said.
Over the years the couple has had a presence at the February All Breeds bull sale and once the current crop of sale bulls depart, some of the latest February All Breeds team will begin to arrive.
