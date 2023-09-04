Queensland Country Life
Droughtmaster steers 24 months old sell for $1270/head at Toogoolawah

September 5 2023 - 9:00am
Backgrounder steers 14 months account G and T Reiser, Gregors Creek, sold for $1040/head.
Shepherdson and Boyd reported a mixed quality yarding of 836 head at Toogoolawah on Friday which saw all types continue to ease due to easing slaughter grids and the continuing dry weather.

