Shepherdson and Boyd reported a mixed quality yarding of 836 head at Toogoolawah on Friday which saw all types continue to ease due to easing slaughter grids and the continuing dry weather.
T and W Davis, Linville, sold Droughtmaster steers 24 months old for $1270/head. Peter Stephenson, Delaney's Creek, sold Angus cross steers 20 months old for $1170/head. KDS Partnership, Gregors Creek, sold Droughtmaster cross feeder steers 20 months old for $1100/head.
L and P Haynes, Linville, sold Charolais cross feeder steers 16 months old for $1090/head. R and T Tinney, Toogoolawah, sold Charolais cross steers 16 months old for $1070. Beckwith and Watson sold Droughtmaster steers 18-20 months old for $1070/head.
G and T Reiser, Gregors Creek, sold Charolais cross heavy backgrounder steers, 14 months old for $1040/head. May Ebbern, Linville, sold Charolais cross weaner steers six to eight months old for $790/head. N Pakleppa, Moore, sold Limo cross weaner steers six to eight months old for $720/head.
M and G Wilson, Blackbutt, sold Angus cross weaner steers six to eight months old for $760/head. D and D Keen, Mt Kilcoy, sold Charbray weaner steers eight months old for $750/head.
Moke Mountain, Linville, sold Charolais cross heifers 18 months old for $900/head. L and P Haynes, Linville, sold Charolais cross feeder heifers for $870/head. JC Lord, Mt Stanley, sold Euro cross heifers 16-18 months old for $700/head.
Glenlee Farming sold Charbray cross weaner 10 months old for $420/head. N Pakleppa, Moore sold Limo cross weaner heifers eight months old for $410/head. May Ebbern, Linville, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers six to eight months old for $380/head.
Angus cross cows and calves account Kokopelli, Kilcoy, sold for $1180/head. Aged Charbray cows with young Charolais cross calves at foot sold for $1050/head. Preg tested in-calf Grey Brahman cows account Kokopelli, Kilcoy, sold for $830/head.
