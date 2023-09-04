Buyers were chasing cattle with excellent temperament and caracase qualities at the JAK Production Sale held at Bell on Monday, with bulls and potential show steers and heifers offered by the Jambili, Athlone, and Kildare South Devon studs.
In a breakdown of the sale, ten bulls averaged $7111, selling to a top of $12,000, with six led steers and heifers averaging $1433, making to $1900, culminating in an overall sale clearance of 48 per cent.
An perfect example of "bomb-proof temperament" was exhibited when young Callum McUtcheon jumped on the back of the top priced bull, lot 3, Jambili Salakaia-Loto, who sold for $12,000 to repeat customer and last year's top bidder, John Burnett, Clermont.
Offered by the Jambili stud, the 25-month-old son of Jambili Nonu, out of Bolinda Jane, weighed in at 998 kilograms, with an EMA of 140 square centimetres, IMF of 7.2 per cent, scrotal circumference of 42 centimetres, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 21 and 13 millimetres, respectively.
Mr Burnett also purchased two Kildare bulls at $5000 and $7000.
The McUtcheon family also sold lot 1, Jambili Skelton, for $10,000, to Kelsall Pastoral Company, Wandoan, who also purchased the top priced Kildare bull, lot 9, Kildare 170, for $10,000.
The 22-month-old son of Kildare Nankeen, out of Kildare L6, weighed 906 kilograms, with a 133sq cm EMA, 5pc IMF, 46cm scrotal circumference, and P8 and rib fat measurements of seven and five millimetres, respectively.
The Wandoan outfit also purchased another bull for $5000, with the bulls bound for a commercial herd, to be put over Santa Gertrudis females.
PT and GM Hayes were the other volume buyer operating on the day, taking home three bulls for $5000 a piece.
Both Jambili stud principal James McUtcheon and Kildare stud principal Rick McDouall acknowledged the tough result in their post-sale speeches, noting the current cattle market and seasonal conditions, but thanked their buyers who attended the sale in person, and also those who bid online.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.