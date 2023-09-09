Queensland Country Life
When investing, mistakes are your best teacher

By Ben Law
September 9 2023 - 12:00pm
Mistakes a valuable lesson

When you think of a successful investor, you might picture wealthy individuals born into a world of shares and bonds, with a natural born knack for predicting market trends. However, the skills required to be a cracking investor aren't handed down like family heirlooms, they're actually learned and earned, more often than not at the 'school of hard knocks'.

