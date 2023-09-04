Nestled in Mulga country, the Bollon Champagne Campdraft was held last weekend, incorporating a rodeo on Saturday night.
The organising committee elected to start on Thursday afternoon to accommodate the large nominations.
It was an emotional victory for Roma competitor Robert Daly riding his Acres Destiny gelding Raymond, claiming the win in the Dean Driscoll Memorial Open. Mr Daly was a dear friend and work colleague of the late Dean Driscoll and had worked together flying helicopters for AA Co out of Mt Isa. Sadly Mr Driscoll passed away from a helicopter accident in 2012. Before his accident Mr Driscoll had been an active member of the Bollon Campdraft committee and was a highly respected local.
Cameron Lee riding Smith Family Trixie was victorious in the Top X Longreach Restricted Open, continuing their winning streak having won the Taroom Restricted Open the previous weekend and placing equal second in the Taroom Open. Smith Family Trixie is a 10-year-old mare by Hazelwood Conman owned by Cameron and Jane Lee, bred by Barry Smith and family.
Bill Gordon riding Kimlin Dave Moore had a narrow victory in SEB Mechanical Maiden A with an aggregate score of 176 points, with Victorian competitor Michael Hiscock one point behind in second position, while committee member Murray Hudson riding Bert won the Lawson Angus Maiden B. Murray Hudson was awarded the highest average rider over the weekend and received a custom Ride Tuff Buckle.
Dirranbandi drafter Jonathon Burrell riding Hollywood won the Luke Taylor Maiden for Maiden.
Burrandowan lady drafter Melissa Gilbert had two stellar rounds to claim the Western Meat Exporters Novice A riding Enchantress finishing with an aggregate score of 180 points.
The Black Truck Novice B was won by Jason Dorrstein riding Classic Impression with a combined score of 176 points with Brent O'Donnell and Murray Hudson sharing second place.
The Future Stars Telford Contracting Futurity was won by Roma competitor Peter Green riding his home bred nomination Twomile Pluckaduck, a four-year-old mare by Yugilbar Duck n Down.
Local Kate Stokes riding Paradise was a popular winner of the PPS Beef Ladies claiming the victory after being forced into a run-off with Jessie Chiconi and Kylie Hudson.
There was large support for the children's campdraft events with 40 competitors lining up for the Nick Fix It Juvenile which was won by Corey Rollins riding Clayplains One Moore Round. There were 37 entries received in the Peter Dallas Junior Campdraft with Ellie Gollan securing the blue ribbon riding Blue Duck with 81 points. Dustin Johnstone was successful in the mini campdraft and was thrilled to be presented a buckle.
Cattle were kindly donated by the Southern family from Secret Plains, the Hudson family from Tongy and the Winks family from Woolerina.
The much anticipated inaugural Willinga at Juandah Plains Campdraft, Wandoan, starts at 6am on Wednesday, September 6 with the first round of the McKechnie Earthmoving Open.
Other campdrafts on next weekend include Theodore, CQ Campdraft, Nindigully and the Dalby Stockman's Challenge and Campdraft.
With the spring campdraft season in full swing, the Condamine Bell Campdraft committee released its program offering a guaranteed $75,000 prize money to the Open winner.
