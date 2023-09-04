It was an emotional victory for Roma competitor Robert Daly riding his Acres Destiny gelding Raymond, claiming the win in the Dean Driscoll Memorial Open. Mr Daly was a dear friend and work colleague of the late Dean Driscoll and had worked together flying helicopters for AA Co out of Mt Isa. Sadly Mr Driscoll passed away from a helicopter accident in 2012. Before his accident Mr Driscoll had been an active member of the Bollon Campdraft committee and was a highly respected local.