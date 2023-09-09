Combining style with functionality has been a masterstroke for Ivy & Gus creator Lily Scolari, who has built her brand to be a household name in less than three years, all whilst showcasing the beauty of the bush and the people who tend to it.
Growing up on a sheep and cropping property near Narromine in New South Wales, Ms Scolari was no stranger to agriculture when she took a job on a cattle property near Cammoweal in north-west Queensland, the place where her label, Ivy & Gus, was born.
"I was working on a cattle station at the time, and was staring down the barrel of uni, thinking that I needed to make a bit of extra money, but also, I was contemplating how I could generate an income in the small time frames between my classes," Ms Scolari said.
"I had always wanted to start a business, and a design brand was a dream. I've always loved design, and I also loved agriculture, so I wanted to create a platform that combined the two."
Whilst studying a Bachelor of Product Design at the University of Technology Sydney, Ms Scolari taught herself how to create handmade leather pieces, such as clutches and cardholders, through watching YouTube videos, before branching out into shoulder and tote bags, laptop cases, diary covers, and her incredibly popular belts.
A trademark of Ivy & Gus products, and an important factor to Ms Scolari when creating them, is the personalised elements of her pieces, including a unique product number allocated to each piece at the time of creation, representing their unique place in the collection.
"I looked around, and I thought that the leather products that were available on the market were quite generic and didn't necessarily have personal customisation and personality behind them," she said.
"Each Ivy & Gus product is stamped with a number as it leaves the studio. The idea behind that that particular number represents the specific combination of choice of hide, type of product and stamped initials, that is made for the customer. It's handmade to order and made for you."
"I hope that the numbers represent the bespoke quality of the products as well as a unique story behind each of the items that have been handmade over lots of hours in the studio. It's also been really nice to go back through my book and see who each of the orders have gone to and what they were."
"Hopefully, we'll continue to grow, but the numbering is one of those things that I want to keep because it really represents what Ivy & Gus stands for that - it's not mass manufactured, it's made to order and with customers tailoring their orders to their specific style, they can buy once, and buy well."
"Hand-making is a lot of time and effort, but I think consumers are really beginning to value it. The products that do go out into the world are actually made for a reason - they're made for a home and they're not just sitting in someone's cupboard or as excess stock in a warehouse; the material and time is going to be used and loved every day."
"That's the beauty with leather - it becomes more soft and wears and marks over time, and I think that's quite beautiful. It almost tells a story of the adventures it's been on"
Having recently ticked over 1000 pieces in total, Ms Scolari said it was "super exciting" to see the progress the brand had made over the last few years, particularly since she had begun working on Ivy & Gus full time, at the beginning of this year.
Although you will see many Ivy & Gus belts getting around at a campdraft, or a handful of clutches at every race meeting and charity ball in western Queensland, Ms Scolari said she hoped her pieces, and their link to Australian agriculture, could be appreciated by everyone, no matter their location.
"I wanted to create a brand and platform that also demonstrates the beauty of the bush and what people do out here because I think it sometimes can get lost in translation with some of the media's negative portrayals," she said.
"I'd love to be able to demonstrate the passion and the beauty that is Australian agriculture, though create pieces that you can wear to town, and you can wear them if you live in the city, and have that similar appreciation and admiration for the natural resource."
Ms Scolari described the support for Ivy & Gus as "unreal," saying she was very grateful for those who had been following the brand since its inception, and everyone who had contributed to its growth.
"I have seen people walking around the street with Ivy & Gus on which is unreal, and that's probably the biggest feeling of accomplishment; when you don't recognise the person wearing your product, but to think that you sat with that product for a couple of hours and you made that specifically for them without them knowing who you are," she said.
"A couple of weekends ago, I walked into a bar and walked past a lady wearing one of my belts. I don't think people actually realise how much that means to me, it definitely makes all of the hard days worth it."
"It's not glamorous work, and there's a lot of days where you've really got to soldier through. Working on my own in particular is a real challenge, though to have those small moments and to see people enjoying their products as well, it makes it all worthwhile."
With plenty of ideas for new products and big goals for the future, the 25-year-old said she hopes to continue building Ivy & Gus, and see more of her pieces finding homes in all corners of Australia.
