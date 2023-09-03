Buyers selective at Blackall

Blackall combined agents yarded 4800 head at the weaner, store and fat sale on Thursday.
They reported the quality of the yarding was mixed.
An active buyer panel was present except for one major processor.
The market generally was stronger than the major centres in the south of the state for the well-bred lines of store steers and heifers.
Buyers were selective on quality and the averages reflect this. Feeder cattle that were well presented and had some quality attracted competition, but the market was back in line with other southern centres.
Just on 1000 head of feeder cattle were penned with the overall quality being good. The fat market could not maintain the rates of the previous sale.
The yarding consisted of cattle drawn from the Blackall, Tambo, Aramac, Jericho, Isisford, Longreach, Muttaburra and Winton districts.
Bulls over 450kg made 180c, average 139c.
Cows 300-400kg sold to 70c, average 60c, cows 400-500kg made 170c, average 144c, and cows over 500kg reached 198c, to average 167c.
Heifers under 220kg made 236c, average 207c, heifers 220-280kg sold to 228c, averaging 176c, heifers 280-350kg reached 246c, average 146c, heifers 350-450kg made 206c, average 160c, and heifers over 450kg sold to 200c, averaging 185c.
Steers under 220kg sold to 309c, average 278c, steers 220-280kg sold to 308c, averaging 251c, steers 280-350kg made 294c, average 246c, steers 350-400kg reached 272c, average 240c, steers 400-550kg made 266c, average 215c, and steers over 550kg sold to 266c, average 175c.
Mickeys made to 220c, to average 147c.
Cows and calves made to $850/unit, averaging $784/unit.
RD Hay Pastoral Trust, Kismet, Aramac, sold Droughtmaster cross heifers for 200c averaging 526.3kg returning $1052.67/hd.
Katandra Ag sold Angus cross steers off agistment at Barcaldine for 264.2c averaging 345.8kg returning $913.69/hd.
Steam Engine Grazing Highfields, Tambo, sold Santa Gertrudis steers for 240c averaging 507.5kg for a return of $1218/hd.
Champion Livestock, Longway, Longreach, sold Santa Gertrudis steers for 286.2c averaging 271.7kg for a return of $777.51/hd.
JC and CE Easton, Prospect, Barcaldine, sold Angus cross heifers for 200.2c averaging 259.3kg for a return of $519.09/hd. Sarah Hain Summerhill, Longreach, sold a Droughtmaster cow for 187.2c averaging 640kg for a return of $1198.08.
AB, KC and CP Bailey off agistment at Blackall sold Charolais cross steers for 268c weighing 245kg to return $657/hd.
Bezuma Pastoral Company, Warrandaroo, Muttaburra, sold Brahman steers to a top of 204c weighing 438kg to return $895.
Bloomfield Pastoral Company, Bloomfield, Blackall, sold Droughtmaster steers to a top of 280c weighing 268kg to return $751/hd.
Henry and Anne Brunckhorst, Sunbury, Isisford, sold Charolais cross steers to a top of 254c weighing 409kg to return $1041/hd.
DV and CE DeHennin, Tohabro Park, Blackall, sold Speckle Park heifers for $1125/hd.
Maranda Pastoral Company, Maranda, Blackall, sold Charolais cross steers to a top off 294c weighing 296kg to return $872/hd. Werai Grazing sold Droughtmaster cross steers to a top of 266c weighing 320kg to return $851/hd.
WK and P Graham, Tijuana, Muttaburra, sold Santa steers to a top of 308.2c weighing 245kg to return $755. They also sold Santa heifers to 220.2c to weigh 217kg and return $477.
Hayman and Langdon family, Tiree, Blackall, sold Santa cross steers to a top of 298.2c to average 278.5c weighing 303.2kg to return $844.
Megan Richardson, Blackall, sold Angus cross steers to 255.2c to weigh 437kg and return $1115.
Westhill Trust, Westhill, Blackall, sold Santa steers to 244.2c weighing 408kg return $996.
BL Hartwig and JA Johnson, Blackall, sold Santa cross steers to 262.2c weighing 330kg to return $865.
RK and L Politch, Woolscour, Blackall, sold Charolais cross steers to 286.2c weighing 298kg to return $855. They also had Charolais cross heifers to 214.2c to weigh 234kg and return $502.
JE and Creevey, Lucknow, Augathella, sold Charolais cross steers to 290.2c weighing 286kg to return $830.
R J Cook, Channel Downs, Julia Creek, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to top at 226.2c weighing 360kg to return $816. Mackay Grazing, Gladevale, Richmond, sold Brahman steers to 244.2c to weigh 290kg to return $710.
NW and AL Hinrichsen, Durrandella, Alpha, sold Saler cross steers to average 239.2c weighing 305kg to return $732.
BA and KG Hayman, Tiree, Blackall, sold Santa cross cows to 198.2c weighing 644kg to return $1276. Ben Hartwig, Blackall, sold Droughtmaster cows to 180c to weigh 670kg to return $1206.
B and J Schultz, Tower Hill, Muttaburra, sold Angus cross steers for 266.2c weighing 445kg to return $1184/hd. Wololla Partnership, Wololla, Jericho, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 272.2c weighing 397kg to return $1083/hd.
J Muntelwit, Lara, Barcaldine, sold Angus cross steers for 282.2c weighing 290kg to return $820/hd. Edley and Jill Fitzgerald, Carella, Jundah, sold Santa cross steers for 270.2c weighing 283kg to return $764/hd.
DG and H Morton, Sandlewoods, Longreach, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 276.2c weighing 277kg to return $767/hd. Toolmaree Pastoral, Macfarlane, Tambo, sold Hereford steers for 284.2c weighing 275kg return $781/hd.
The Maxvale Land Trust, Maxvale, Jundah, sold Santa cross steers for 268.2c weighing 255kg to return $683/hd and also sold Santa cross heifers for 210.2c weighing 234kg to return $492/hd.
