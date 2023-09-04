Encroaching dry conditions in NSW have sent cattle producers north in search of feed and agistment, and in the case of at least one producer, on the Queensland long paddock.
Drillham-based drover Karen Mason has been on the road since February, managing one of four mobs, totalling 4000, that had run out of feed on agistment.
Belonging to Lachlan Graham of Argyle Food Groups, Ms Mason said they'd originally come from the Pillaga but had been trucked to Wee Waa, where she'd collected a mob, along with fellow drovers Royce Bridges, Gary Dawson and Julie Thomas.
Since then, some of the dry cows in the mob had been sent to a feedlot, and agistment had been found at Nebo for 1400 weaners, while others had been sent to slaughter.
That leaves a core of 934 cows, plus about 300 calves, all composite cattle, that Ms Mason and Craig Weatherley are taking to Roma to sell.
"The owner tried to keep them on the road but you've got to weigh up the cost," Ms Mason said.
"The feed has been brilliant though, for dry, winter feed.
"Queensland's got the best of the lot - there's been some green in it."
She also complimented the council rangers in the north, saying she couldn't speak highly enough of them.
"We've been putting out lick, and we've got a water truck, but they've been helping us with maps and watering points and the like," she said.
Helping keep the mob on track are Ms Mason's father Colin Mason and her step-father Greg Dixon.
The former said he'd begun droving with Tom 'Bandy' Nolan when he was 15, and it was his tip to get the mob swinging in a clockwise direction that got them flowing when they crossed the Balonne River at Surat last Friday.
"I keep saying I have to go home soon, but they don't want me to, because I'm doing the cooking," he said.
