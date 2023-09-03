Queensland Country Life
Droughtmaster cows and calves sell for $1330 at Laidley

Updated September 4 2023 - 10:28am, first published 6:00am
There were 539 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.

