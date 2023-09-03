There were 539 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.
The market for bulls, cows, good store cows, heavy feeders and cows and calves all saw an improvement in prices.
Weaners and vealers remained firm, younger quality cattle held their rates, while plainer types continue to struggle.
Dan and Alison Curtin, Mt Whitestone, sold a Charbray bull for $2000, cows for $1370 and $1110 and cows and calves for $1180. Craig Manteufel, Blenheim, sold Charolais cows for $1410. Peter Vogler, East Egypt, sold a Charbray bull for $1800 and heifers for $1290.
Maurice Harrington, Helidon, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1350 and heifers for $1220. Tim and Beth Wesche, Plainland, sold Droughtmaster cows to $1340. Wayne Stanton, Neurum, sold Charolais cows for $1300. N and T Bursle, Ropeley, sold milk tooth Droughtmaster heifers for $1190.
Josh Sippel, Bellmere, sold a line of mixed breed feeder steers for $1310. Shane and Neta Malone, Kobble Creek, sold Charolais feeder steers for $1240 and $1210. GC Pastoral, Peranga, sold Charolais cross steers for $1630, $1300 and $1170.
Trevor and Dot Manteufel, Laidley, sold Charbray steers for $1250. Francis Taylor, Fordsdale, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1250. Leanda Jones-Sampson, Withcott, sold Murray Grey cross steers for $1240. Paul Cooper, Braemore, sold a line of Droughtmaster heifers for $810.
Ken Klein, Cedarton, sold a pen of Droughtmaster cows and calves for $1330. EE Pastoral, Blenheim, sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $1260. The Smith family, Flagstone Creek, sold Brangus cows with young calves at foot for $1180.
