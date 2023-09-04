Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Vehmelha Pty Ltd charged after British backpackers' arm amputated in farm accident in NT

By Newsroom
September 4 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture by Kelly Butterworth
File picture by Kelly Butterworth

The Northern Territory work health and safety watchdog has laid reckless conduct charges against a Queensland based cattle company and two of the company's officers after a British backpacker suffered a serious crush injury to their arm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.