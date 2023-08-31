Prime cows dominate at Emerald

Steers over 550kg topped at 252c to average 243c. Steers 500-550 topped at 247c to average 239c. Heavy feeders 400-500kg topped at 290c to average 260c, while steers 200280kg topped at 286c to average 244c. Heavy heifers over 400kg topped 266c to average 236c. Weaner heifers 200-280kg topped at 214c to average 177c. Heavy cows over 520kg topped at 220c to average 208c.