Prime cows dominate at Emerald

Emerald combined agents yarded a little over 1000 head last Thursday.
They reported the yarding was mixed, with prime cows taking up the majority.
There was a limited number of feeders and weaners on offer, which were firm on the previous week's sale.
Cows also held firm on last week's sale.
Steers over 550kg topped at 252c to average 243c. Steers 500-550 topped at 247c to average 239c. Heavy feeders 400-500kg topped at 290c to average 260c, while steers 200280kg topped at 286c to average 244c. Heavy heifers over 400kg topped 266c to average 236c. Weaner heifers 200-280kg topped at 214c to average 177c. Heavy cows over 520kg topped at 220c to average 208c.
The Kirby family, Wonga, Springsure, sold Droughtmaster cross cows to 216c to weigh 659kg to return $1424.
The Esmond family, Lucknow, Emerald, sold 452kg feeder steers for 271c to come back at $1227.
Ian and Therese Grayson, Native Bee, Emerald, sold Brangus cross cows for 212c and 668kg to come back at $1417.
Kerry and Cath Truloff, The Firs, Willows, sold Brahman cross cows for 212c to weigh 547kg to make $1160.
The Vogel family, Charlton Park, Clermont, sold Angus cross heifers 266c weighing 452kg to make $1200.
