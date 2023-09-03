Heavy feeder steers and heifers sell to strong rates at Silverdale

There was a yarding of 820 head at Silverdale sale last Wednesday.
Agents reported export and slaughter cattle saw a little to no change.
A large yarding of store cows sold to a cheaper market.
Heavy feeder steers and heifers sold to strong rates, while weaners and young restockers continue to see a decline in price due to the increasingly dry weather.
FW Pastoral Co sold Charolais store cows for 161c or $795. Droughtmaster cows from SB Ryan sold for 221c or $1184. They also sold Droughtmaster bulls for 250c or $2251.
F and K Carson sold AIS dairy cull cows for 165c or $752. K and M Abraham sold Charbray 4 tooth heavy steers for 281c or $1596. Droughtmaster 6 tooth heavy heifers from Curra Partnership 230c or $1140.
E and F Retschlag sold Limousin heavy feeder steers for 311c or $1294. W and D Peters sold Charbray light feeder steers for 287c or $1085. Charbray grain assist heifers from L and S Reaves sold for 279c or $1438.
DN Weber sold Droughtmaster feeder heifers for 265c or $1060. DW Schossow sold Droughtmaster weaner heifers for 170c or $448. Charbray weaner steers from TJ Yore sold for 266c or $765.
