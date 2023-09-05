Outstanding Felton Valley farming country

Balandean West is a highly productive 150 hectare (372 acre) 100 per cent arable farming property in the tightly held Felton Valley of Queensland's famed Darling Downs.
Offered by the Macdonald family, the very well located freehold property is situated 15 minutes south of Pittsworth and 45 minutes from Toowoomba.
Balandean West is being presented as a opportunity to acquire a substantial footprint within the tightly held Felton Valley that would complement existing farming or mixed-farming operations.
The Macdonald family has successfully operated Balandean West in conjunction with nearby mixed-farming enterprise Balgownie, which is scheduled to come to market in late September.
Under the Macdonald family's ownership, Balandean West has been farmed with best practice management.
The farm is setup for a summer cropping program having received two fallow sprays and had 280kg/hectare of urea applied.
Balandean West will be auctioned online on AuctionsPlus by JLL Agribusiness on October 12.
Contact Chris Holgar, 0411 177 167, Clayton Smith, 0428 878 523, or Geoff Warriner, 0408 687 880, JLL Agribusiness.
