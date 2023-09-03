Goondiwindi locals and visitors are gearing up for a weekend culinary adventure at the highly anticipated 2023 Rotary Gourmet in Gundy.
The annual celebration of food, drinks, music, family and community spirit will take place this Saturday and Sunday on the banks of the picturesque Macintyre River in Goondiwindi.
The event aims to showcase the best local produce, flavors and culinary talent with dozens of exhibitors expected to keep the crowds fed and entertained.
This year celebrity chef Alastair McLeod will be on hand to share his culinary skills and passion for food.
Having graced the kitchens of esteemed restaurants across the globe, Alastair has also become a familiar face on Australian television, featuring in popular shows like Channel Seven's Queensland Weekender and Network 10's Ready Steady Cook.
Alastair will host a hands-on masterclass, where participants can learn about the the artistry, techniques, and innovative approaches that have propelled his culinary career. He'll also run cooking demonstrations over the festival weekend for the wider public to enjoy.
Gourmet in Gundy committee chair Danny Wilkie said the festival was a great opportunity for families to immerse themselves in a celebration of local produce and the region's finest flavours.
"We are thrilled to bring back the Rotary Gourmet in Goondiwindi weekend for its 2023 edition," he said.
"This event not only celebrates the vibrancy of our town but also supports the local community through fundraising initiatives.
"It's an incredible opportunity for food enthusiasts, families, and friends to come together, enjoy fantastic food, and make lasting memories."
The Rotary Club of Goondiwindi has a longstanding commitment to giving back to the community, and the proceeds from the weekend will go towards supporting local charitable causes and community projects.
By attending the Rotary Gourmet in Goondiwindi weekend, you will not only savor incredible food but also contribute to making a positive impact in the community, Mr Wilkie said.
For more information and to secure your tickets visit www.rotarygourmet.com and follow us on social media for updates and highlights.
