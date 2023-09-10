The ultimate fix-all solution... any event from those cringeworthily awkward supermarket waltzes with a perceptually busy stranger, to reconciling a century's worth of sundered families at the hand of government intervention can be seemingly remedied with a single word: sorry.
But are we so naive to expect all can be made amends at the hearing of a simple adjective?
I'll be the first to put my hand up and say that at times, it's been my go-to tactic, but I want to explore why our default is to let the 's-word' fly rather than take accountability for our actions.
I navigated the first 20-or-so years of my life without questioning the SOP for disharmony but after falling trap to a clickbait headline, I found myself down a rabbit hole reading about a well-known celebrity who would never apologise when on set with coworkers.
As I read on, a colleague revealed the star would not say the s-word, period. Initially, I dismissed this quirk as being obnoxious and arrogant - a utopian display of Hollywood ego. But curiosity got the better of me, and I delved deeper.
Let's start at why we say sorry (allegedly). A Google search offers the explanation; we do this as "a way of showing respect for someone else's feelings" and that sorry is "more than just a word" (by now my inner sceptic was in the fight).
Digging further, I stumbled upon a study by British anthropologist Kate Fox, who 'accidentally-on-purpose' bumped into strangers in shopping centres as part of an experiment.
Her findings revealed approximately 80 per cent of her victims responded by saying sorry, even though they were not at fault. So, we respect someone else's feelings, but what about our own?
The most recent ABARES study on mental health shows 43.7pc of Australians (16-85yrs) have experienced a mental disorder at some time in their life, with causation often arising from "not feeling worthy" or having low self-esteem, making this the perfect segue back to our Hollywood A-lister.
You may've heard of our man in question, but if you haven't, I'll paint you a brief picture: he's in nearly every action movie worth watching and frequently puts his life on the line for his audience by performing his own legitimately death-defying stunts.
Any ideas? Love him or hate him, Tom Cruise always seems to have the situation under control but his ability to "maintain his authority" apparently hinges on him 'never being to blame for anything'.
Adopting Cruise's extremist approach may not bode so well in our sensitive and politest society, but the ABARES study raises questions at the extent to which our culture has become permeated with the belief we should be held accountable for others' actions more than our own.
Feeling compelled to apologise for events or actions beyond our control has become endemic and may be heaping more guilt and anxiety on a society embattled with mental health challenges, leaving us no closer to identifying our collective needs as a nation.
As I reflected, I pondered the importance of 'authority' and conducted another Google search: how important is authority? My search revealed: "authority can be used to protect our rights to life, liberty, and property".
Out of curiosity, I did another Google search: what is a government?... "a government is the group of people with the authority to govern a country or state; a particular ministry in office". Interesting, I thought to myself.
- Hugh Dawson, agribusiness student
