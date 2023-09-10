Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Opinion

View From the Paddock: Sorry, not sorry - what does it mean?

By Hugh Dawson
September 10 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Dawson, agribusiness student.
Hugh Dawson, agribusiness student.

The ultimate fix-all solution... any event from those cringeworthily awkward supermarket waltzes with a perceptually busy stranger, to reconciling a century's worth of sundered families at the hand of government intervention can be seemingly remedied with a single word: sorry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.