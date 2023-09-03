The Australian Campdraft Association is delighted with directives issued by the Department of Education, which will now allow state high school students to attend their annual High School Percentile Cup event.
The ACA announcement comes after months of liaison between various Queensland-based equestrian bodies, including ACA, Equestrian Queensland and the Department of Education.
At the centre of discussions was the Horse Sport Events/Activities: Information For Principals document, which was drafted by the Department of Education and had input from numerous stakeholders, including ACA.
"The original draft document did not support the attendance of state school students at the high school Percentile Cup, whereas the final document that has been published ticks all of the boxes, from the ACA's point of view," ACA president Rohan Marks said.
"As an association, we are incredibly thankful to the Department of Education listening to our members needs, and implementing practical change.
"State school students will now be able to participate in the High School Percentile Cup wearing their school uniform and using a school team name, with their absence from school recorded as an approved one."
