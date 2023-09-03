Queensland Country Life
Percentile Cup now open to all state school students

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated September 3 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 12:24pm
The 2021 Percentile Cup grand parade. Picture ACE Facebook.
The 2021 Percentile Cup grand parade. Picture ACE Facebook.

The Australian Campdraft Association is delighted with directives issued by the Department of Education, which will now allow state high school students to attend their annual High School Percentile Cup event.

