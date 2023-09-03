Stud breeders and long standing commercial clients pushed the 125 bulls sold at the 11th annual Dunlop Santa Gertrudis sale to an average of $12,700 for stud principals Scott and Rebecca Dunlop at Jingeri, near Proston on Sturday.
The sale topped at $47,500, and resulted with 108 classified "S" bulls selling to average $13,453, and 17 commercial bulls topping at $18,000 to average $8117.
The sale recorded its $47,500 top price early in the day, when Forest Park stud principal Liz Allen set her sights on Dunlop T226 (PP), a son of Glenn Oaks Magnate M81.
It was Glen Oaks Magnate sire line, Waco Eland J1402 P) who was the major attraction.
"We have used Eland's bloodlines with great success throughout our herd," Ms Allen said.
"It's his bloodlines, plus the fact he is a beautiful deep bodied bull, with great balance, but I also loved his dark cherry red colour."
Ms Allen said she would use him over some of her lighter coloured females, to boost the cherry red colour and give her greater uniformity in colour though her breeders.
Next at $44,000 was Dunlop T696 (P), a son of Valley View Luke 1546 (P) who was bought at auction by Chris Todd on behalf of David and Darren Atkinson, Coorumburra Pastoral Co, Marlborough.
Mr Todd continued buying for the Atkinsons and paid $18,000 for the top priced commercial bull.
The Atkinsons breed some registered bulls to sell privately, and the balance are used within their own 800 head breeding herd.
Craig Hindle, Bullamkinka Santa Gertrudis, Pittsworth, in partnership with Boyd and Susan Rhode, Narromine Santa Gertrudis paid $42,500 for Dunlop T574 (PS), buying through AuctionsPlus.
Stud principal, Scott Dunlop said this yer's line up of sale bulls were in his opinion the most consistent line up he and Rebecca had bred.
"It is always great to see the bulls at the top end of the spectrum go to new stud clients, but equally as satisfying is the see the repeat commercial cattle who we respect return each year as well.
Selling agents Nutrien, GDL, and Shepherdson and Boyd.
Full report to come in this week's Queensland Country Life
