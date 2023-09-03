Queensland Country Life
Dunlop's lead bull heads to Blackall for stud duties

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated September 3 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 1:00pm
Nutrien's Trent McKinlay, Liz Allen, Forest Park Santa Gertrudis stud, Blackall, with Dunlop stud principals Rebecca and Scott Dunlop. PIcture Helen Walker.
Stud breeders and long standing commercial clients pushed the 125 bulls sold at the 11th annual Dunlop Santa Gertrudis sale to an average of $12,700 for stud principals Scott and Rebecca Dunlop at Jingeri, near Proston on Sturday.

