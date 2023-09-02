Queensland Country Life
Father's Day has extra meaning for Roma father-of-four

By Newsroom
September 3 2023 - 8:00am
John McFarlane gives his young son Jack a kiss. Pictures supplied.
A baby boy born weighing less than a tub of butter and born 13 weeks early will spend Father's Day in hospital in the arms of a proud Roma father-of-four - who says his youngest son is an "absolute blessing".

