A new record was set at the Bunya Droughtmaster bull sale on Saturday.
A total of 45 bulls from 81 sold for an average of $8022 and topped at $44,000 to set the new sale record for Major Edge from Bec and Matt Brooks of Major Droughtmasters, Wivenhoe Pocket.
GJ Gold Family Trust at Newcastle, New South Wales was the successful buyer ahead of Roger and Jenny Underwood, Eversleigh and Wallace Vale Droughtmasters, Wallumbilla.
The bull was a son of High Country Freeland and out of Scrubby Mountain Lucy.
Lindsay Philp, Lynsey Park Droughtmasters, Bell purchased the other Major bull, Major Tarmac, for $16,000 to give the Major stud a $30,000 average for their two bulls.
The second top price bull was Vale View M Komatsu sired by Vale View M Gator.
Buyer of Komatsu was Kalbar Pastoral, Alpha and he was sold by Mac Smith, Vale View Droughtmasters for $24,000.
Bulk buyers of the sale were CJ and NE Macky, Canabat Droughtmaster who purchased three bulls to average $5667 and H Perkins also purchased three bulls to average $5667.
Tom Mewman, Dalby purchased three bulls to average $5500 and RA and SM Ogle also purchased three bulls to average $5000.
Last year's sale saw 80 of 81 bulls sold to average $11,025 and top at $20,000 twice.
Auctioneers were Mark Duthie and Simon Kinbacher with selling agents GDL and Aussie Land and Livestock.
Full report to come.
