Drier and warmer conditions have been predicted for large parts of Queensland for the oncoming spring season, with high chances of later than usual rainfall onset.
The Bureau of Meteorology confirmed in its Northern Rainfall Onset forecast released on August 31 that northern Australia had a 60 to 70 per cent chance of a later than usual rainfall onset.
Accessing seasonal forecasting tools can help producers make smart decisions about land management practices in prolonged drier conditions.
These resources can help graziers make clearer decisions to manage livestock numbers, based on important factors such as pasture and ground cover conditions.
Seasonal forecasts refer to projections over an extended period of time, whereas weather forecasts might only accurate three or four days in advance.
Seasonal forecasts usually look at three, six, or 12 months down the track.
Fitzroy Basin Association partnerships leader Daniel Rea recently spoke about the importance of seasonal forecasts at field day held at Belmont Research Station, near Rockhampton.
Mr Rea said the tools allowed graziers to assess whether conditions would be normal, about normal, or drier than normal.
He said it was important to always "trust the dry forecast" as predicting dry weather events was more accurate than predicting wet events because the atmosphere was more stable during the dry.
He pointed out that preparing for drier conditions was always a better strategy than banking on wetter conditions. After all getting a bit more rain than expected was always a bonus but the same couldn't be said about the other way around.
"If you go shopping around for your forecast and find one that looks a bit wetter than the others and go with that and keep hoping that it's going to break and then you get to the point where you have too many mouths and not enough grass then you're going to get yourself into trouble," Mr Rea said.
He also made the point that producers should always look at data from their own patch, because using conditions in south east Queensland when you're in central or northern Queensland, could mean money lost.
There are a range of tools available to help pinpoint what is happening on the ground from a local context to help make better management decisions.
FORAGE is an online system through the Queensland Government's Long Paddock site that generates and distributes customised PDF reports, with information for rural lots on plan greater than one hectare.
It creates customised reports based on your property data distributed to your email that shows climate data, satellite imagery, and modelled pasture growth over time.
FORAGE has had a update with a new resource called MyForage where users can now request reports for partial areas of the property, such as a certain paddocks, allowing better estimates on smaller-scales.
The NRO indicates the likelihood of rainfall onset beginning earlier or later than the average onset date.
The date is calculated based on when rainfall has reached a cumulative total of 50mm from September 1, with 50mm considered the approximate rainfall required to stimulate plant growth.
The final NRO for the 2023 to 2024 season was released on August 31 and indicated most of northern Australia had a 60 to 70% chance of a later than usual rainfall onset.
The background is a little technical, but basically the NRO is currently influenced by the El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), and although El Nino hasn't yet been declared, an alert remains active.
Usually an El Nino develops around 70% of the time an alert has been issued.
El Nino often means later rainfall in northern Australia during the September to November period.
Another current indication that historically meant below-average rainfall is the positive Indian Ocean Dipole event.
Mr Rea said this tool could be useful for creating a plan over the next three to six months.
"If you get to a specific date in your plan and the grass isn't in front of them, then those numbers come off, or if there's more grass than you thought, you can put more numbers back in," he said.
The 'green date' is helpful for for producers to match cattle production with peak feed availability.
Mr Rea said generally the green date occurred after 50mm of rain over a three day period beyond October 1, with the warm weather and rainfall stimulating pasture growth.
He said in seven out of 10 years the green date remained the same, with changes only noted over long periods of time.
"What you want to do is compare your season to that green date," he said.
"If you get to that point and you haven't started having some decent rain and some pasture growth in that location then you need to start making some decisions."
It was important to take into consideration your own country though.
"It might be lighter country that doesn't need as much rainfall or heavier black cracking clay that needs a bit more rainfall, but over a long period of time," he said.
You can calculate green date through the CliMate app or website. It requires a login, but it won't send you anything that'll clog up your inbox.
The CliMate website can also calculate total rainfall received over a specified period, including historical data while giving seasonal outlooks over the next one to 12 months.
To access this information click on "how's the season".
This will also give a percentile value to rank the season relative to other years.
The NACP delivers research, development and extension outcomes to improve the red meat industry's ability to manage drought and climate risk across northern Australia.
The program has a great initiative available to all Queensland cattle producers called 'Climate Mate', where 16 highly-skilled people across Northern Australia are ready to offer localised advice.
These individuals have been selected for their knowledge of the grazing industry and have the ability to communicate weather and climate forecasts through training and engaging with graziers.
To find out who your Climate Mate is and access their contact details, click here.
For producers in the Fitzroy Basin, the FBA can be a great resource for producers.
You can head to their website to request a hard copy of the tool.
Growers all around Queensland could scroll down to access links to additional forecasting indicators on the FBA websiite that could impact the season such as the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) - particularly important in tropical zones.
