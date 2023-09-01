Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Mungindi the winner at charity golf day

By Sally Rigney
Updated September 2 2023 - 4:45pm, first published September 1 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hordes of golfers enthusiastically swung into Mungindi Royal to raise $25,000 at the Mungindi Cotton Growers Charity Golf Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.