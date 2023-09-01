Mungindi the winner at charity golf day

Hordes of golfers enthusiastically swung into Mungindi Royal to raise $25,000 at the Mungindi Cotton Growers Charity Golf Day.
In amongst the crazy costumes, a golf-ball-stealing crow proved to be the most consistent performer at the annual novelty Ambrose.
In an unexpected twist, some competitive golf was played with the top six teams within a point of each other.
In a controversial countback, the winner's trophy went to Namoi team #2, consisting of Bruce Coward, Phil Sloan, Jock Jackson and Jacob Booby.
Runners-up were Precision Aerial team #1, made up of Charlie Tootell, Redman and Dicky Brown.
The Bradmans went to Willow Harris, Ty Moore and Jade Lane, who proved expensive clubs don't make much difference if you don't know how to use them.
Mungindi CGA president Tristram Hertslet said it was an unforgettable day on the greens as the community came together for their big fundraiser, which saw money flowing to the local schools, medical and aged services, sporting clubs and churches.
"We have generous and loyal sponsors who understand that small communities like ours are held together by the determination and dedication of a limited number of local volunteers."
"Today, Mungindi really is the winner because this event is a powerful day of friendship, laughter and community," Mr Hertslet said.
At the community lunch, platinum sponsors presented the $1300 donations that will be used to solve problems or create opportunities. The 19 groups included:
