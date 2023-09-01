Queensland Country Life
Roma Brangus Sale's sale-topper goes back to stud duties

Clare Adcock
Clare Adcock
September 1 2023 - 6:00pm
The sale topper, Bonox 1472, with owner Bruce Woodard, buyer Richard Reynolds and auctioneer Andrew Meara, Elders.
It was a buyers market at the 2023 Roma Brangus sale on Friday, as bulls sold to a top price of $30,000 and females hit $12,000 on two occasions.

