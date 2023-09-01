It was a buyers market at the 2023 Roma Brangus sale on Friday, as bulls sold to a top price of $30,000 and females hit $12,000 on two occasions.
Overall, 90 of 150 lots sold for a clearance of 60 per cent, achieving an average price of $6742.
In a sale breakdown; 24 of 41 heifers sold for a clearance of 59pc, averaging $4783, and 66 of 109 bulls sold for a clearance of 61pc, averaging $7455.
Top price honours went to lot 155, Bonox 1472, offered by Bruce and Leanne Woodard of Bonox, Taroom, and purchased by Richard Reynolds, Glenrosa, Gin Gin for $30,000.
A son of Bonox 1082, out of Bonox B638, the 36-month-old polled sale topper weighed in at 998 kilograms, with an EMA of 143 square centimetres, IMF of 5.3 per cent, scrotal circumference of 45 centimetres, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 12 and 9 millimetres, respectively.
The Woodards sold four bulls for an average price of $19,000.
The first to achieve the $12,000 top price for the females was lot 9, Yabba-Do Tiger Beetle 468T19, offered by Yabba-Do Brangus, Kandanga, and purchased by Bulugen Brangus, Bromelton, in the Beaudesert region.
At 14-month-old leading female was the polled daughter of Yabba-Do Quality Time 7Q1, and out of Yabba-Do Locust 468L14.
Stablemate Yabba-Do Tutu 10T3 followed soon after at lot 12, being purchased for $12,000 by David and Prue Bondfield, Dalveen.
The 14-month-old polled female was the daughter of CB Final Cut 924X, and out of Yabba-Do Quilt 10Q20.
Also selling another heifer for $11,000, the Yabba-Doo stud sold three females for an average of $11,667.
The largest bulk buyers on the day were Voewood Brangus, Mount Alma, who secured five bulls to average $3400, Rockyview Farming, Oakey, purchasing four bulls at an average of $4000, and the Zahl family of Springsure, taking home four bulls averaging $5000.
