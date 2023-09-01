A deviation has been announced for a highly controversial transmission line corridor connecting the proposed Borumba Pumped Hydro Project to Woolooga substation in the Gympie region.
Powerlink claimed the deviation would traverse an area with lower residential density, indicating the previous corridor would have come very close to a cluster of homes.
The corridor selection for the second transmission line connecting Borumba to Tarong/Halys would however remain as originally proposed.
A statement released by Powerlink indicated the Woolooga deviation announcement followed community consultation with landholders, Traditional Owners, community members, and other stakeholders.
It indicated the original 1km-wide corridor, located from where the corridor headed south from the Wide Bay Highway in Oakview towards Blacksnake Road in the Black Snake area, would no longer be considered.
Instead, a proposed 10km deviation would traverse the Black Snake area south of the Wide Bay Highway, heading in a south-westerly direction from Oakview before rejoining Black Snake area.
Powerlink executive general manager major projects Ian Lowry said powerlink had acted on feedback from landholders.
"Through our engagement on the recommended corridor, we have received and identified information which has led to an adjustment that impacts less residential dwellings," he said.
"Deferring the release of the final corridor is important to allow us to continue to work with landholders through one-on-one discussions to identify the best possible location for this critical infrastructure."
While it may have been good news for some, around 10 landholders would still be impacted, including some who were not in the previously proposed 1km corridor.
Mr Lowry said in April that compensation would be negotiated to reflect property values and impacts, however Queensland Country Life understood some landholders felt compensation would not accurately account for long-term property or livelihood devaluation.
Powerlink said affected landholders were still being contacted about the proposed deviation at 2pm on September 1, with engagement welcomed.
Feedback on the deviation would be required by 5pm Friday, October 27, with the final corridor selection to be released on Thursday, November 30.
The corridor selection report for the transmission line from Borumba to Halys would be released as originally intended on Thursday, September 28.
Once both final corridors were released, Powerlink said it would work with landholders to narrow the 1km-wide final corridor to select a 70 metre-wide easement alignment by mid-2024.
If you have been impacted and would like to share your story, please email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447 477 399.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.